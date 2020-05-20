Anand Mahindra Lauds 'hugging' Device Inventor, Calls It A 'life-changing' Invention

Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a video of a 'life-changing' invention which he termed to be equally important as inventing a Coronavirus vaccine. The video shows a unique concept discovered to hug loved once while following COVID guidelines.

Hailing the 'Hugging device' Mahindra said in his tweet that it did not take a Nobel prize winner to create this but the invention will rank as a life-changing one to all the elderly, who have been missing to embrace their families during Coronavirus days.

It didn’t take a Nobel prize winner to create this device. But to the elderly, who have been missing the embrace of their families, this invention will rank as a life-changing one... As important as the vaccine we’re all waiting for... pic.twitter.com/V6V0TxnGY9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 19, 2020

The 'Hugging Device' consists of a long plastic sheet mounted on rods. The plastic sheet has attached extended hands on both sides so that two people can hug each other. This device can be customised accordingly as children also are spreading love through hugs.

Coronavirus outbreak

India has witnessed its biggest daily spike in the total number of coronavirus cases, with over 6,000 being reported in 24 hours, according to recent data collected. There are 106,750 cases of Covid-19 in the country at present, and as many as 3,303 people have died from the disease. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said that for every 100,000 population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far, as against 60 globally.

Maharashtra, the most affected state, reported 2,100 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 37,136. The tally of Delhi rose to 10,554, with 500 more cases being recorded. The national capital has allowed DTC buses to hit the road and all offices are permitted to resume work as usual. Several other states have also ordered reopening of markets, local transport and even salons in areas that are considered safe from coronavirus.

In the latest reports coronavirus has globally infected 5,000,599 people so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 325,156, according to reports by Worldometer.

