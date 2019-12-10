World's Largest Collection Of Rare Whiskies To Be Sold Next Year

The Whiskey Auctioneer Company said on December 9 that more than 3,000 bottles of single malt scotch will be sold by whiskey auction specialists next year. The very rare collection includes bottles from The Macallan, Bowmore and Springbank distilleries. It's collective value has been estimated at a price of £7million to £8million. Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer described it as the most extensive private collection of 20th Century Scottish distilleries. The unique collection has been put on sale by the family of an American businessman who passed away in 2014. Colorado-based business magnate, Richard Gooding who owned one of the largest soft drinks distributors in the US, spent more than 20 years gathering his collection.

Gooding gathered premium collection

The elegant and unique combination of whiskeys includes bottles from some of Scotland's lost distilleries, such as Stromness and Dallas Dhu. It also features one of the sought-after bottles in the world, which includes The Macallan 1926 60-year-old Valerio Adami label and The Macallan 1926 60-year-old Fine and Rare. A bottle of The Macallan 1926 was sold for nearly £1.5m in October. Other premium bottles of the whiskeys include a Springbank 1919 50-year-old and The Macallan 50-year-old Lalique Six Pillars Collection. Gooding gathered his premium collections in a dedicated room in his Colorado family home that was specially designed to showcase his whiskeys.

Gooding's passion for whiskeys

Gooding's grandfather started the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Denver in 1936. When he retired, his father took over the business before Gooding became the owner and chief executive in 1979. Then he gave up his to PepsiCo in 1988. Gooding died at the age of 67 in June 2014 after he was diagnosed with skin cancer. According to his family, he always had the interest to create "the perfect collection" of whiskey. He frequently jetted off to Scotland in his private jet in search of special bottles at auctions and distilleries. They added he had a huge passion for whiskeys.

