World's Shortest Man Reclaims His Guinness World Record Title After 10 Years

The world’s shortest man has reclaimed Guinness World Record, 10 years after he first won it. Edward Nino Hernandez of Colombia measures 72.10 cm – round 2 ft and four inches tall and is the shortest dwelling man in the world. He suffers from a condition known as hypothyroidism, which stunted his growth, and received back his title coincidentally on his 34th birthday celebration.

“After turning 34 on 10 May, Edward can now begin his new year of age with a fantastic new record title; one that he achieved with a height of 72.10 cm (2 ft 4.3938 in) tall,” Guinness World Records said in a statement on its website. Originally, Hernandez won the title in April 2010 at the age of 23. However, his award was passed to Khagendra Thapa Magar, who was 67.08cm when he turned 18 then later, to Chandra Bahadur Dangi, who was 54.6cm.

After the demise of the world’s shortest man Guinness world record that it “recognizes two categories for people of short stature – mobile and non-mobile – and Khagendra’s height made him the shortest living mobile man on the planet.” Just over 7 cm taller than Filipino Junrey Balawing, who measures 59.93 cm (1 ft 11.5 in) and who, owing to the medical condition osteogenesis imperfecta, it added.

Regaining the award

However, now, the certificates of the world’s shortest man were awarded to Hernandez in his hometown of Bogota much earlier than quarantine and social distancing were imposed to stem the novel coronavirus. He was quoted saying that he can achieve everything he sets his mind to, speaking about his achievement. Everything is possible and the size and height didn’t matter, he added, according to reports. Further, he said that he wanted people to meet who he truly was: small in size, but big at heart.

Hernandez was reportedly given the title by Natalia Ramirez, Guinness World Records Latin America adjudicator, alongside his family and orthopaedist. The 34-year-old told a local media outlet that he uses smile to conquer the world and believed in sharing pleasantries with everyone to heal the world.

(Image Credit: Guinness World Record)