Nazar Written Update For January 27 | Mohana Traps Rrathods In A Ship To The Moon

Nazar stars Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. It is amongst the most popular serials on Star Plus that is based on dark magic and witch mythology. The basic storyline of the show revolves around, an evil Daayan (witch), who is cursed by the gods and banished into the human world. In the previous episode, Ansh and Piya try to enter the dark dream to save their trapped friends. Will they be able to save them? Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Nazar Written Update for January 28, 2020

The episode starts with Nishant trying to stop Aayush from harming the Rathods. However, Aayush ignores his words. On the other hand, Mohana uses her Choti (long ponytail) and drags them to a ship. She says that the ship will take them to the moon and once they reach, no one will be able to come back. The vicious Aayush burns a fire using Moonlight and makes the boat float on it.

The ship starts moving and Mohana jumps out of it. Ansh and Piya are unable to use their powers to save everyone. They lose the memory of why they came to the dark dream. Although, Ansh is trying to recollect how they got trapped there. Ansh opens the glass to find if it can help them. Nishant sees the glass glowing and tries taking it but his hands and legs were tied. However, he somehow manages to open it. Ansh and the family sees their real self sleeping from the lass. Before Nishant could speak more, Aayush snatches the glass bottle and breaks it. The Rathods realize that they are in a dark dream.

Ansh realises that he too can control the dark dream as it is an imaginary world. He jumps out of the ship growing wings and manages to stop the ship from reaching the moon. Mohana gets shocked seeing it. Meanwhile, Nishant prays to Devi Maa and tries his best to wake them up by throwing water on them but it does not work. Then, Nishant calls Saanvi to bring a potion immediately. On the other hand, Aayush appears in front of the Rathods shocking them and exclaims to be the King of Dark Magic.

