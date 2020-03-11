X-ray Of A Coronavirus Patient Reveals Terrifying Effects On Human Lungs

As the world is scrambling to tackle the rapid escalation of coronavirus, a recent X-ray of a COVID-19 patient reveals the effects that the contagious disease can have on the human lungs. According to reports, a 33-year-old woman in China was diagnosed with coronavirus and after arriving at the hospital she underwent X-ray scans that show white patches in the lower corners of the lungs. The X-ray scans of the woman show partial filling of air spaces in the lungs that radiologists call 'ground-glass opacity'.

As per reports, the woman underwent another scan further into her treatment which showed more pronounced white patches in her lungs. The woman was reportedly treated by inhaling a protein used to treat viral infections which thankfully helped her make full recovery. As per reports, small proportions of patients develop severe infections that can damage the lungs or cause pneumonia. The infection causes swelling in the lungs and results in fluid build-up in the air-filled organs.

Coronavirus outbreak

China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to the latest reports, China has at least 16,131 active cases of coronavirus, of which 4,492 are under critical condition. Ever since the virus broke out in December 2019, China has successfully treated over 61,489 patients and has lost at least 3,100 due to the epidemic.

As per data from worldometer, over 1,000 people have died outside mainland China, making it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Around 1,19,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 across the globe. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries besides China, where 631, 291 and 61 people have lost their lives respectively.

