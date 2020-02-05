Yoshi The Sea Turtle Swims 22,000 Miles In 2 Years, Sets Record

A sea turtle from Australia swam record nearly 22,000 miles in two years leaving all other long-distance swimmers in her wake. Two Oceans Aquarium announced on Twitter about the incredible journey made by the turtle. It wrote on Twitter, "Yoshi has swum an incredible 35,400 km in the two years since her release - that's an amazing 48 km per day (no rests)". An Australia based aquarium said in a blog post that the sea turtle's swim is definitely a record-setting migration. It said that the turtle started its journey that started off the coast of Cape Town when she was released on December 16, 2017.

Because of the implications of Yoshi's journey, her story has gained the attention of conservationists and researchers locally and in Australia, who are all on the lookout for when Yoshi eventually reaches her nesting ground! pic.twitter.com/WbvVg7pShb — Two Oceans Aquarium (@2OceansAquarium) January 28, 2020

Two Oceans tracking the movement of Yoshi

With modern technological advancement and satellite tracking technology in partnership with the government and donors, two Oceans Aquarium has been able to track Yoshi to track her movement and understand the sights she's seen along the way.

During her journey, she has crossed incredible marine protected areas including Ningaloo Marine Park. According to the aquarium, Ningaloo Marine Park is situated off the coast of the Cape Range National Park and is also a UNESCO World Heritage site due to the unbelievable underwater biodiversity.

Turtle's condition is stable: Aquarium

It is one of the famous hotspots in the world to see whale sharks and contains more than 500 species of fish, more than 300 varieties of corals, including mantra rays and sea turtles. The aquarium also said that Yoshi moved between distinctive ridges in search of food. It further added that she is in a lovely warm 27 degree (Celcius) with very mild SE current and a southerly wind of about 13km/h. They said that the turtle is in a very great condition. It further added that Yoshi's exact route is impossible to predict but it is expected that she could stick closer to the coastline and or move towards Queensland, where there is a small nesting population of turtles. She might just finish up being the first recorded loggerhead sea turtle to cross three oceans, the aquarium added.

