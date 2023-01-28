YouTuber 'gets Revenge' By Making World's Biggest Pizza With Pizza Hut; Take A Look

For YouTuber Eric Decker, hosting a birthday party during childhood that no one turned up to finally led to a world record being set by him years down the line. Decker, who still holds a grudge that no one showed up to his eighth birthday party, now holds the record of creating the world’s largest pizza along with the American food chain Pizza Hut.

“True story: When I was 8 yrs old I threw a pizza party at a bowling alley and no one showed up. To get revenge, I spent the past 18 years scheming how to make the world’s largest pizza and today it happened. No one out-pizzas the hut,” the YouTuber said. According to The Mirror, Decker and Pizza Hut created the most gigantic pizza in the world that comprised a whopping 68,000 slices, with the entirety of it dripped in 8000lb of rich, savoury cheese.

Other components of the pizza were made from 3,653 pounds of dough, glazed with 4,948 pounds of sweet marinara sauce, and topped with 630,496 pieces of pepperoni. The meal occupied nearly 14,000 square feet of area at Los Angeles Convention Center and shattered more than a decade-old record formerly held by a group of chefs in Rome, Italy, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

from now on we only go by record breakers. Shout out to @airrack for helping us with the WORLD’S LARGEST BIG NEW YORKER pic.twitter.com/fIGbKnYwt0 — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) January 20, 2023

From being cooked to getting eaten: Here's the journey of the world's largest pizza

Cooking the pizza wasn’t an easy task to perform, as it had to be cooked one by one in parts with a mobile broiler. Once it was ready, it was devoured by many who attended a pizza party and was also donated to local charities so that not even a single piece could get left behind. The record-breaking pizza was created in honour of Pizza Hut’s ‘The Big New Yorker’ hopping back on the chain’s menu in the United States.

