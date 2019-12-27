YouTuber Jailed For 4 Years For Insulting The King Of Morocco

A Morrocan YouTuber has been sentenced to four years in for insulting the Morrocan king on social media. The YouTuber who is known as 'Moul Kaskita' aka Mohamed Sekkai was sentenced in the western city of Settataccording to his lawyers.

Jailed for insulting the King

Sekkaki's videos usually get over 100,000 views, in one of his videos Sekkaki called Moroccans 'donkeys' and also insulted King Mohammed VI. King Mohammed VI is considered 'inviolable' under the constitution. According to Mohamed Ziane who is Sekkai's lawyer, they will appeal the verdict.

4-Year-Jail Term To YouTuber Moul Kaskita For Insulting King In Morocco https://t.co/UN8N0DakYk pic.twitter.com/96yKETdF9B — vishal1 (@vishal185526203) December 26, 2019

This verdict of jail time comes less than a month after a prominent Moroccan rapper was sentenced to a year in prison for allegedly insulting a public official. Mohamed Mounir, who is popularly known as Gnawi, was charged with releasing a video that insulted the police.

According to the rapper's lawyers, Gnawi was not arrested for the video as the government claimed but because of a song that he wrote about corruption and youth unemployment on Morocco. The song in question which is called 'Aach al chaab' has already been viewed 13 million times on YouTube.

Read: Australian PM Morrison Responds After Greta Thunberg Criticises Him

Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Tries To Go Incognito For His Date Night With Camila Morrone

Young people make up almost one-third of Morocco's population that numbers 35 million people. One-fourth of all youths aged 15-24 are either unemployed or not in school according to official sources. Reporters without Borders has ranked Morocco 135 out of 180 countries when it comes to press freedom in its annual press freedom index.

Ever since King Mohammed VI took over the kingdom from his father King Hassan II in 1999, Morroc's Human Track record has been fairly good. But there still have been accusations of abuse of power under his rule. While under Hassan II, Morroco had one of the worst records of Human Rights in Africa and the world but King Mohammed VI has given more rights to his citizens, especially women and children.

Read: IPL 2020: RCB Predicts Buying Chris Morris For Rs. 10 Crore Pre-auction, Video Stuns Fans

Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Mother Irmelin Wants Him To Get Married To Camila Morrone Soon