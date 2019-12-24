IPL 2020: RCB Predicts Buying Chris Morris For Rs. 10 Crore Pre-auction, Video Stuns Fans

The IPL 2020 Auction was arguably one of the most happening auctions in recent memory. Despite being a minor auction, teams overhauled themselves and made some huge purchases in the hope of changing their fortunes. However, in a recent video released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), it can be observed that the auctions are not as easy as they seem to the eye.

RCB coach Mike Hesson makes bold prediction

RCB's new head coach and director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson can be seen talking about the tough decision making that goes into an auction and the preparation prior to that. The franchise's new batting coach, Simon Katich, is also seen participating in a presentation where Hesson discusses the potential targets for the Bangalore side. South African all-rounder Chris Morris was one of RCB's targets and the auction team even went through a mock auction to simulate a real-life crunch situation.

Incredibly, the RCB management made a prophecy during their mock auction over purchasing Morris. Hesson was willing to increase the franchise's spending on the all-rounder to exactly Rs. 10 crore, after which he withdrew from bidding for him. As it turned out, RCB did acquire Morris for the exact same price at the real auction, executing their plan perfectly and fulfilling their prophecy.

How much would RCB have bid for Morris? What was the strategy behind getting the South African all-rounder? Here’s another story from the #IPLAuction#BidForBold #PlayBold #IPL2020 @coachhesson pic.twitter.com/WDfNVYA3Cv — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 24, 2019

IPL 2020: New-look RCB looks to reverse their fortunes

At the auction, RCB also got a hold of Australia's white-ball skipper Aaron Finch and South Africa pacer Dale Steyn among the many major purchases they made. Here is the full squad that the team will field in IPL 2020. Virat Kohli will once again lead the side.

Virat Kohli (captain)

Mohammed Siraj

Chris Morris

Josh Philippe

Moeen Ali

Aaron Finch

AB de Villiers

Shahbaz Ahamad

Parthiv Patel

Yuzvendra Chahal

Navdeep Saini

Isuru Udana

Dale Steyn

Pawan Negi

Devdutt Padikkal

Shivam Dube

Umesh Yadav

Gurkeerat Mann Singh

Washington Sundar

Pavan Deshpande

Kane Richardson

