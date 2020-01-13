YouTuber Receives 700 Pounds Worth Of Orders At Wetherspoons After Revealing Table Number

A YouTuber and Twitter sensation called Bootlegger who is known for his love of Wrexham AFC and Pilsner got treated to around 700 pounds of orders at Wetherspoon pub after letting his table number slip. The Weatherspoon pub has an app that allows people to remotely order food to the designated table.

Table flooded with orders

Being such a big YouTube and Twitter sensation, a lot of fans decided to send him their regards through food and drink once his table number was revealed. The app is usually used to order like an individual portion of peas or side salads and usually not 700 pounds worth of orders.

The entire incident started when the You Tuber called Karl Phillips shared a picture of him having a pint of beer at a pub when someone nonchalantly asked him for his table number. Karl answered and soon his table was flooded with orders.

What’s your table number captain? — Josh Metcalfe (@minimetty312) January 11, 2020

Tourist visits Wetherspoon pub

A Tiktok video by an American tourist visiting the United Kingdom went viral after she came across Wetherspoon pubs for the first time. According to reports, she told her followers on Tiktok that she had found a place that would have interested them the most. She went on to tell them that the pub was called Wetherspoons, adding that it was really good.

Read: American Tourist Astonished After Discovering Wetherspoon Pubs For First Time

Read: Women's Nights In Bengaluru: 5 Best Pubs And Restobars In Bengaluru For Ladies Night Out

Mallory said that the Wetherspoon Pub was really inexpensive, adding that the vegetarian breakfast for a price of £3.65 after which she ordered a Latte with unlimited free refills. In order to make people believe about the unlimited coffee refill offer, she showed how one could get refills by going to the coffee machine. She also showed her followers the amount of food plus the coffee she and her friends could buy for a mere sum of 10 pounds.

Read: Delhiites Welcome New Year At Pubs, Malls And Anti-CAA Protest Sites

Read: New Year 2020: Pubs And Clubs In Chennai Where You Can Dance The Night Away