YouTuber Tours In 'world's Most Expensive Flight', Shares Video

Rest of the World News

Youtuber recently shared his experience of travelling in the world's most expensive flight, 'The Residence' by Etihad airways which also features a butler

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
YouTuber

Video of a YouTuber travelling in the world’s most expensive plane has gone viral. Youtube star, Casey Neistat recently shared a video of his stunning experience of travelling in Etihad Airways’ “The Residence”. The video has garnered over 64 lakh views on Youtube. Watch it here:

Also had a personalised letter from the pilot

Neistat travelled from Abu Dhabi to New York City in the flight on December 16 this year. According to an international luxury magazine, one-way tickets in The Residence can run between $31,000 and $68,000. In the video, he described the suite’s vast amount of space and privacy as “borderline ridiculous.”

The luxury cabin featured a living room, private bathroom and cushy bedroom, plus a butler and turn-down service. Other amenities included big-screen TVs throughout, a shower with 10 minutes of hot water, toiletries, pyjamas and noise-cancelling headphones. It even had a personalized letter from the pilot and four-course in-flight meals. 

Talking about things that are highly-priced, a Christmas tree which is said to be the most expensive in the world has been put up at Kempinski Hotel Bahia in Marbella, which is close to Spain’s southern coast. The worth of the tree is said to be about a whopping $15 million. It was peppered with red, pink, black and white diamonds, edible treats and traditional decorations, it also has high-value stones adorning. The hotel collaborated with, Debbie Wingham, fashion designer turned baker to create the Christmas tree. It is said to be around £11.9 million ($15.4 million) for display at the resort. 

Published:
COMMENT
