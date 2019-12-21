YouTuber Tours In 'world's Most Expensive Flight', Shares Video

Video of a YouTuber travelling in the world’s most expensive plane has gone viral. Youtube star, Casey Neistat recently shared a video of his stunning experience of travelling in Etihad Airways’ “The Residence”. The video has garnered over 64 lakh views on Youtube. Watch it here:

Also had a personalised letter from the pilot

just posted a new airplane review video where, among other activities, i wash my underwear in a shower ON A PLANE! - https://t.co/wrFTfN9wle pic.twitter.com/FFZpadWBgy — Casey Neistat (@Casey) December 16, 2019

Neistat travelled from Abu Dhabi to New York City in the flight on December 16 this year. According to an international luxury magazine, one-way tickets in The Residence can run between $31,000 and $68,000. In the video, he described the suite’s vast amount of space and privacy as “borderline ridiculous.”

Read: Christmas Tree At A Spanish Resort Is Said To Be The Most Expensive Around The Globe

Read: Boeing Launches Starliner Spacecraft On Its Final Test Flight

The true reflection of sleeping above the clouds. #EtihadResidence pic.twitter.com/Py4keKNeMX — Etihad Airways (@EtihadAirways) December 10, 2019

The luxury cabin featured a living room, private bathroom and cushy bedroom, plus a butler and turn-down service. Other amenities included big-screen TVs throughout, a shower with 10 minutes of hot water, toiletries, pyjamas and noise-cancelling headphones. It even had a personalized letter from the pilot and four-course in-flight meals.

This would be unbelievable!!!!



Goodness knows what it would feel like to have this...... @EtihadAirways is simply the best.



Merry Christmas 2 you all ☃️☃️☃️ — @thepuntinsystem (TPS) (@thepuntinsystem) December 10, 2019

Yeah but did you bake cookies? — Streetfilms (969 videos!) (@Streetfilms) December 16, 2019

Can’t believe people will actually pay for this — Alon Garini (@GariniAlon) December 17, 2019

Casey Neistat: Legendary Airplane Seat Reviewer — Michael B (@mr_balty) December 16, 2019

🤣 14 feet of legroom... I'm dying 😂 — Robbie Strazynski (@cardplayerlife) December 17, 2019

Talking about things that are highly-priced, a Christmas tree which is said to be the most expensive in the world has been put up at Kempinski Hotel Bahia in Marbella, which is close to Spain’s southern coast. The worth of the tree is said to be about a whopping $15 million. It was peppered with red, pink, black and white diamonds, edible treats and traditional decorations, it also has high-value stones adorning. The hotel collaborated with, Debbie Wingham, fashion designer turned baker to create the Christmas tree. It is said to be around £11.9 million ($15.4 million) for display at the resort.

Read: Delhi: 46 Flights Diverted From The Airport Due To Dense Winter Fog

Read: Man Swaps First Class Seat With Elderly Lady In Economy, Flight Attendant Charmed