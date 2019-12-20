Man Swaps First Class Seat With Elderly Lady In Economy, Flight Attendant Charmed

A humble gesture by a stranger can go a long way to make good memories. That's what a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant experienced while in her service on board a New York to London flight. Leah Amy, who works as cabin crew for the Gatwick-based carrier, has shared the story of a male passenger who gave his first-class seat to an elderly woman travelling in economy class during a transatlantic flight.

She shared the episode in a post on Facebook which has so far garnered over 15,000 likes and nearly 4,000 shares. Jack and the 88-year old Violet were travelling on her flight en route to London. Seeing the lady, Jack offered her a seat swap and gently occupied her economy class seat near to the toilet.

“Jack and his family purchased seats In our upper class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got onboard, Jack went and found Violet in economy and swapped seats with her (sic),” Leah Amy wrote in her post. She added, "He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight. No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him too (sic)."

Dream come true

It’s understood the pair struck up a friendship while waiting to board the aircraft. Leah Amy said that Violet had worked as a nurse in both Britain and the United States, but wasn’t able to travel quite as frequently following a knee operation. “She travels to New York to see her daughter, but hasn’t been able to for a while because of a knee replacement. Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true (sic).”

'Favourite passengers ever!'

The flight attendant had perhaps one of the best moments of her pretty long career. Sharing her delight, Leah said that of the hundreds of flights she has operated, she had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some Hollywood movie stars; but these two were her favourite passengers. She added, "You should of seen her face, when I tucked her in her bed after supper. She said her daughter won’t believe her, and wanted a ‘selfie’ to prove it, but didn’t have a phone or an email address. These photos are getting sent in the post tomorrow, can you even cope (sic)" Don't we just hope to experience something similar?

