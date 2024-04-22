Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Middle East remains on the brink of full-scale conflict after air attacks by Israel and Iran against each other, now the US forces in Syria have come under attack by rockets launched from within Iran on Sunday.

At least five rockets were fired from Zummar, a town in Iraq, targeting a US military base in northeastern Syria on Sunday, two Iraqi security sources told Reuters.

Advertisement

This comes a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani returned from his US visit. The Iraqi PM had also called on US President Joe Biden at the White House.

News agency Reuters, citing two security sources and a senior army officer, reported that a rocket launcher fixed on the back of a small truck had been parked in Zummar, a town bordering Syria.

Advertisement

This is the first attack against the US forces since early February when Iranian-backed groups in Iraq stopped their attacks against US troops.

