A Warning To Iran? US 'willing' To Impose Sanctions On Nations Giving Ammunition To Russia

In a possible warning to Iran, the United States said on Friday that it was “willing and able” to sanction any nation that continues to support Russia’s “military-industrial complex” amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Iran International reported. The US is “willing and able to sanction people, companies, or countries that provide ammunition to Russia or support Russia’s military-industrial complex,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said at a meeting in Washington that was held to discuss measures against Russia with representatives of 32 countries.

Adeyemo, who has been at the forefront of Biden’s administration for imposing sanctions, said that the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) would issue guidance for the same. As of late, the United States has accused Iran of providing suicide drones to Russia amid the Ukrainian invasion. Ukraine has also backed up this claim, and has reported that its civilians and infrastructure have been attacked by Iran-manufactured UAVs (Unmanned aerial vehicle). "Today the Russian army used Iranian drones for its strikes. ... The world will know about every instance of collaboration with evil, and it will have corresponding consequences," Zelenskyy said in a nightly address last month.

On the contrary, Iran has denied the allegation, but continues to hold deep bilateral ties with the Kremlin. The ties between Russia and Iran go way back, when the two nations jointly fought in Syria for 7 years to protect the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Iranian capital of Tehran and was lauded by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for taking the “initiative” to launch a military attack in Ukraine.

Adeyemo discusses Russia-Ukraine war with global leaders

Earlier this week, Adeyemo held multiple talks with Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs, Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė, and Estonian Finance Minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus to reiterate “close coordination on international sanctions and export controls in response to Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war on Ukraine,” according to the official website of the US Department of Treasury.

He further emphasized how the measures have resulted in the degradation of “Russia’s military-industrial complex and denied Putin revenue to fund his unjust war.” Adeyemo also touched upon the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the global economy, Russian oil supply, and global energy prices.