Belgium To Not Provide Armoured Howitzers To Ukraine Due To Price Issues Amid War

Belgium will not provide armoured howitzers to Ukraine as the talks between the Defence Department and the company has been stalled on price. Negotiations between the cabinet of Defence and the East Flemish technology company OIP have been stuck on the price of the M109s. The negotiations have become very difficult as the company has been demanding more than ten times when they had paid for themselves, DeMorgen reported citing a source.

In 2015, the Belgian howitzers were sold to the OIP for €15,000 each – "a dumping price for modern weaponry," according to the military source. However, the company has now demanded more price after the government asked for buying back the howitzers in April. OIP, a company whose subsidiary specializes in military vehicles was not ready to get the condition of M109s checked by specialists from the Belgian army. Belgium Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder said that the delivery will not take place over a "matter of principle," DeMorgen reported citing De Standaard. The Defence Ministry was recently informed that the armoured howitzers have since been sold to another party. However, the details regarding the buyer of the armoured howitzer remain unclear. The 64 M109s that were discarded by the Belgian army in 2008 were in excellent condition. However, the operating costs were too high for their shrinking budget.

Belgium provided military aid to Ukraine

Soon After Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine, Belgium started providing defence support to Ukraine. The defence support included 5,000 FNC machine guns, 200 LAW anti-tank weapons and 3,800 tons of fuel for a total amount of 77 million euros (₹6,39,88,54,000), Demorgen reported. It is to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian government has been calling on its partners and allies for providing military equipment to them as they continue to defend their country against Russian forces. Several EU nations like the US, Canada, and Britain continue to provide defence and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. It is pertinent to note here that the war between Russia and Ukraine which started on February 24 continues for more than 90 days. The hostilities between two warring nations has led to death and destruction in Ukraine.

