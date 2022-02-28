Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, western powers have stood against Moscow by imposing heavy economic sanctions and sending military aid to war-ravaged Ukraine. In view of the aggressive military operations launched by Moscow against Ukraine, along with other European countries, the Bulgarian government has also announced that it would close its airspace to Russian airlines," reported Sputnik. However, the government's decision has been denounced by the opposition party who also criticized the "West's information propaganda".

According to a member of the party and the Bulgarian National Assembly, Elena Guncheva, she stated that the Bulgarian government's decision to condemn Moscow’s military invasion of Ukraine was "a national betrayal" and she mentioned that her party does not support the sanctions imposed by the European nations against Russia.

Bulgaria's LoP opposes govt's decision to sanction and shut airspace for Russia

Guncheva expressed that Western media "failed to inform" about the US plans to focus on military power near Russia's borders and the "atrocities against the Russian population in Donbass". Guncheva said that she believes that this sanction might result in a steep downfall in energy prices, income from tourism, and other Bulgarian interests.

"Was it a war when the United States bombed Yugoslavia and killed women and children? Was it a war when they intervened in the Arab Spring and provoked it? Or were they just conducting peacekeeping killings? "she said, reported Sputnik.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin declared war against Ukraine, responding to an appeal from the leaders of the Donbass republics for help against Ukraine's aggression and to stop NATO from further expansion. Putin has proclaimed that the Russian army does not intend to occupy Ukrainian territory but would carry out "demilitarisation and denazification". However, on the 5th day of the war, delegations from both Russia and Ukraine are going to start talks in Belarus, but after all the destruction that Russia did to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is "not hopeful" with the upcoming talks. Meanwhile, Britain has imposed sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia and announced additional aid for Ukraine to tackle Russian aggression.

⚡️🇷🇺🇧🇾🇺🇦In Belarus, everything is ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Waiting for delegations to arrive pic.twitter.com/WSnPMyChwg — Belarus MFA 🇧🇾 (@BelarusMFA) February 28, 2022

Image: AP /Instagram/@Eleneguncheva