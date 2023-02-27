Dmitry Medvedev Labels West As 'delusional' For Attempting To 'destroy And Bury' Russia

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev lashed out at the West and warned of large-scale consequences if it does not put an end to its desperate attempts to "bury" Russia. In an article published for the Russian Izvestia newspaper, the Russian Security Council deputy chairman wrote that history would not repeat itself, and it will never collapse like the Soviet Union.

He also noted that the past has ample proof that "any collapsed empire buries half of the world under its rubble, or even more". "It seems that those who first destroyed the USSR and are now trying to destroy the Russian Federation do not want to comprehend this. They have delusional illusions that, having sent the Soviet Union to the other world without a single shot, they will be able to bury present-day Russia without significant problems for themselves," Medvedev said, according to Sputnik.

Furthermore, he warned that the West would practically be "throwing the lives of thousands of people involved in the conflict into the furnace" if it continues thinking that Russia will be defeated. "These are extremely dangerous misconceptions. It will not work like it did with the USSR," Medvedev said.

Medvedev warns of serious consequences

On the subject of whether Russia will one day, face direct confrontation by the West, the erstwhile president said that it would result in repercussions that would impact the entirety of the "human civilisation". "If the question of the existence of Russia itself is seriously raised, it will not be decided on the Ukrainian front, but together with the question of the further existence of the entire human civilisation. And there should be no ambiguity here," he wrote.

Moreover, he said that the only way to preserve the world is to preserve Russia, as "we don't need a world without" it. He also noted that the West and its satellites merely make up 15% of the world population. "There are many more of us, and we are much stronger. The calm power of our great country and the authority of its partners are the key to preserving the future for our entire world," Medvedev wrote.