Hungary's FM Claims Country's Energy Security Relies On Russian Gas And Oil Supply

After Russia suspended the gas supplies to some of the EU countries last week, the European Union is taking severe actions to limit its dependency on Russian energy supplies. Many countries are adamant about imposing an embargo on Russian gas and oil. However, Hungary, which is also a part of the European Union is still not on board, as the country's Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs Peter Sziyarto stated that Hungary's economy cannot function well without Russian oil.

Sziyarto further stated that despite the fact that they have voted for every package of sanctions proposed by the European Union, they continue to receive criticism from the EU. He claimed that they have clearly said that ensuring the country's energy security is the most important thing and as a result, Hungary will not vote for sanctions to restrict Russia's gas and oil supplies, according to Interfax. He also said that this is a personal choice, not the political one. Foreign Minister Szijjarto made these comments in Kazakhistan after having a conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Druzhba pipeline supplies around 65% of the oil Hungary requires

He stated that Russian oil exports via the Druzhba pipeline, which is the world's longest oil pipeline and one of the biggest oil pipelines, supply around 65% of the oil Hungary requires and that there were no alternative supply lines available. In the meanwhile, Secretary of State for International Communications and Relations Zoltán Kovács stated that on the Russian oil and gas embargo situation, the Hungarian stance is unchanged and that they do not support it.

Apart from Germany, Austria and Hungary were the most adamant in opposing the suspension of Russian oil purchases, owing to their economies' reliance on the Russian oil supply. But recently, Germany said that it would not block the European Union from imposing an oil embargo on the Russian Federation. Following a shift in Germany's position, the majority of the EU member states are now likely to back the EU's suspension of Russian oil imports.

Gazprom cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Last week, Russian energy corporation, Gazprom cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, threatening to cut off supplies to others if they didn't pay for Russian energy in the Russian currency ruble. However, the European commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson stated that paying in roubles would violate EU sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Guardian.

