IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi To Brief UN Security Council About Visit To Zaporizhzhia NPP

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi has announced that he will inform the UN Security Council regarding IAEA mission’s visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Tuesday. Grossi said that he will report about the conclusions made by IAEA and “what is happening" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the UNSC, Ukrinform reported. Addressing a press conference in Vienna after travelling back from Ukraine, he stated that he plans to make a preliminary report next week after they get the “full picture of the situation.”

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi said that they are trying to get an in-depth assessment of the situation. He stated that two people from IAEA will continue to stay at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and called it “important” for the agency to remain permanently at the nuclear power plant. Notably, the IAEA mission led by Rafael Grossi arrived in Ukraine and visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant seized by Russian forces on September 1.

"We are trying to have an in-depth assessment of how things stand at the moment. I expect to produce a report early next week, as soon as we have the full picture of the situation," Rafael Grossi said during a press conference after returning from Ukraine.

Speaking at the press conference, Rafael Grossi termed the situation in Zaporizhzhia NPP “unique and unprecedented” as the “Ukrainian nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian forces.” He stated that they had a lot of information regarding the situation at the nuclear power plant, however, their work is to conduct inspections. Grossi added, “The difference between being there and not being there is like day and night.”

According to Grossi, the IAEA continues to receive more information as some experts continue to stay at the nuclear power plant. He underscored that giving control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine “was outside the capabilities of the IAEA."

Ukrainian official calls for 'concrete decisions' from IAEA

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, said that the IAEA mission that is working at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant needs to make "concrete decisions, not just statements of concerns." Starukh expressed hope that the International Atomic Energy Agency will succeed in the work and added that they are "waiting for decisions" from the agency, as per the Ukrinform report. He stressed that the international community must draw conclusions and note all the threats. Starukh called on the international community to work together with Ukraine to protect the world from "absolutely real threat posed by Russia."

