IN PICS: Ukraine Mourns Loss Of Lives As War-hit Nation Rattled By Russian Attacks

The Russia-Ukraine war has left Ukrainians in complete dismay as they mourn the loss of countless lives in the country. The war which started in 2022 has taken the lives of many soldiers & civilians.
The country was engulfed in tragedy after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine. At least 45 civilians including six children died in the incident.
The attack that took place on January 14, left the site in complete shambles. A dead woman's hand can be seen under the rubble along with a children's book.
A woman along with her two children can be seen paying respects at a makeshift memorial made at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on January 18.
Widow Anastasia Ohrimenko can be seen mourning the loss of her fiance's life who died in combat in Bakhmut. The Ukrainian city has witnessed the intense wrath of the Russian forces.
On Jan 18, a helicopter crashed on civilian infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv. The crash led to the death of 14 people including the country's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.
Several towns in Ukraine are looking like ghost towns as the Ukrainians continue to feel unsafe even inside their homes. A dead body can be seen lying on the ground in Brovary.
Relatives of a couple who died in the Dnipro attack can be seen crying beside one of the coffins at the funeral service in the city. The Ukrainians are mourning the loss of their loved ones.
In the photo released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on January 16, firefighters can be seen rescuing a woman from the rubble. The Dnipro attack has rattled the whole country of Ukraine.