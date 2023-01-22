Iran Denies To Recognise Annexed Ukrainian Regions Despite ‘excellent’ Ties With Russia

Iran has refused to acknowledge Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories, regardless of its “excellent” ties with Moscow. Speaking on behalf of the Islamic Republic, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told TRT World on Thursday that Iran does not recognise the annexation of Ukrainian regions even though it continues to maintain strong relations with Russia.

"We recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries within the framework of international laws, therefore, despite the excellent relations between Tehran and Moscow, we did not recognise the occupation of Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions," the minister said, according to news outlet Iran International.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed Iran’s anti-war stance and said that the conflict is “not a solution.” “When we say that the conflict in Ukraine is not a solution, we believe in our position as a fundamental political principle on which we rely," he said. The minister’s remarks come months after Iran signed a trade deal with the authorities of the Donetsk Republic in June 2022.

"At the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Donetsk People's Republic Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Farnoush Trade, an Iranian Commercial House, signed an agreement that will promote the development of trade and economic relations between our Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Donetsk President Denis Pushilin had said on social media at the time, although Iran rejected the reports.

Iran garners condemnation for drone supply

Iran has been on thin ice with the West after it was called out for providing kamikaze drones to Russia which were used to strike areas of Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure. This led to countries like the United States imposing strict sanctions against Tehran.

Meanwhile, officials of the US government have warned that Russia might be strengthening its relationship with Iran and North Korea as it runs out of weapons to continue the war, which broke out almost a year ago. US officials including Wendy Sherman and Colin Kahl told journalists earlier this week that Russia is running low on its long-range strike options. "Frankly speaking, it is a sign of Russia's desperation that they are turning to Iran and North Korea," Kahl said while addressing the reports that Russia received ammunition from Pyongyang and drones from Tehran.