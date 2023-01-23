Kremlin Says It Is Still 'too Early' To Talk About Putin's Potential Re-election In 2024

The time to discuss if Russian President Vladimir Putin will run for the 2024 presidential elections is still far, far away, as Moscow has more pressing matters at hand that need to be currently dealt with. Addressing reporters recently, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that it is “too early” to talk about Putin's re-run in 2024 as the country has “a lot of current affairs.”

“The president has not made any statements on the matter,” Peskov said, according to The Guardian. Earlier in 2021, Putin signed a law that will allow him to seek two more presidential terms during the course of his life. This would mean that if he remains in power until 2036, he could surpass the tenure of Joseph Stalin, who led the country for almost three decades from 1924 until his demise in 1953.

Putin says he has the 'right to run' for re-election

In November 2021, Putin asserted at the plenary session of the 13th 'Russia Calling' VTB Capital Investment Forum that he had the right to seek another presidential term. "In terms of my plans, I have the right to run for re-election under the Constitution. I haven't determined whether I'll do it or not, but the existence of this right already stabilises the domestic political situation, much as Biden's announcement that he will again run for president," Putin said, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Lately, 70-year-old Vladimir Putin has been occupied in orchestrating attacks on Ukraine in the name of a special military operation. Recently, he said that "victory is assured" in the war that broke out almost a year ago. He also continues to stick to the narrative that the goal of the operation is to save people in the region, while also claiming that Moscow initially wanted to reach a peaceful solution prior to taking military action but was deceived by Ukraine.