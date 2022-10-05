Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Operator Says Norway Blocked Permits, Unable To Conduct Inspection

The operator of the damaged Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Nord Stream AG, on October 4 said that it is unable to inspect the damaged sections of the gas pipeline due to the lack of necessary permits. The Switzerland-based firm said that it wouldn't be possible to establish for certain whether the key pipeline to Europe that runs under the Baltic Sea was sabotaged, as claimed by EU member nations, that may have triggered massive leaks.

The Swedish authorities had earlier imposed a ban on shipping, anchoring, diving, using underwater vehicles, and geophysical mapping in the Baltic Sea in order to conduct an "investigation" into the alleged sabotage. Nord Stream AG now claims that it has not been issued the permits, and hence, is unable to start surveying the incident. Since its explosions on September 26, the major gas pipeline has had leaks that pose grave environmental threats.

“As of today, Nord Stream AG is unable to inspect the damaged sections of the gas pipeline due to the lack of earlier requested necessary permits,” the company, which also owns an estimated 51% of the Russian gas giant Gazprom, said in the statement published on its website.

Permits blocked by Norwegian authorities: Nord Stream AG

The operator reiterated that the Danish authorities had affirmed that the processing time of the Nord Stream AG request for the survey might take more than 20 working days. But the permits were being blocked by Norway authorities. The firm stated that its vessels also need permission from the Norwegian Foreign Ministry to be deployed in the area.

Se video og fotos af gaslækagerne på Nord Stream 1 og 2-gasledningerne i Østersøen på https://t.co/pj96CN7CDB: https://t.co/7bgt8TljaH #dkforsvar pic.twitter.com/I1zEPaBLYO — Forsvaret (@forsvaretdk) September 27, 2022

"Owner of the appropriately equipped survey vessel chartered by Nord Stream AG still doesn’t have green light from Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to depart,'' the firm further stated. It continued that it will start the probe into the incident once the police investigation of the "crime scene" is completed and the cordon is lifted. The Copenhagen police have been leading the investigation of the leak at the Nord Stream 1 site and has banned all drones and maritime traffic in the area.

“The investigation continues, we are in an intensive stage. We have good cooperation with several authorities in the matter. I understand the great public interest, but we are at the beginning of a preliminary investigation and I, therefore, cannot go into details about which investigative measures we are taking,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said separately in a press release.

Image: AP