On Ukraine's Defenders Day, Zelenskyy Vows To Win Back Every Inch Of Ukrainian Territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed his fellow countrymen on the occasion of Defenders Day, which has been annually observed in Ukraine since 2015. Zelenskyy, in his speech, expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian fighters.

“Gratitude to everyone who fought for Ukraine in the past. And to everyone who is fighting for it now. To all who won then. And to everyone who will definitely win now. Win in such a way that it will crown the struggle of many generations of our people with success. The people who always wanted one thing the most – freedom. For themselves. And for their children,” he said.

Ukraine’s Defenders Day came into existence in 2014, and replaced the Russian holiday of Defender of the Fatherland Day, which is celebrated annually on February 23 by Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Commemorating Ukraine’s Defenders Day, Bridget A Brink, the US ambassador to Kyiv, addressed the people of Ukraine through a video message.

US ambassador to Kyiv addresses Ukrainians on Defenders Day

“We honour the brave men and women who have served in the defence of Ukraine’s freedom. This year, this holiday has a special symbolic meaning. Since 24 February, virtually every citizen of your country has in some way become a defender of your land, your lives, your future,” Brink said.

“I know Russia’s war doesn’t stop at the line of contact. And I honour the bravery and resolve of all Ukrainians, men and women, children and the elderly, professional soldiers and volunteers, representatives of every aspect of society from the home front to the frontline. All of you play a vital role in defending Ukraine. We know Ukraine will prevail,” she added.

This year, the Defenders of Ukraine Day has a special symbolic meaning. Since February 24, virtually every citizen of your country has in some way become a defender of your land, lives, future. The United States will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Slava Ukraini! pic.twitter.com/YrrAxmnJyI — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) October 14, 2022

Brink also paid tribute to Ukrainian fighters who lost their lives to free their homeland from enemy forces. Furthermore, she asserted that Russia’s recent missile attacks to wipe Ukraine off the face of the earth had “already failed.” Assuring that the US and its allies will continue to offer unwavering support to Ukraine, Brink stated: “The United States, our partners and allies, will continue to support Ukraine to hold those who commit war crimes accountable, and to work to bring together the world to maintain pressure on the Kremlin until it ends its brutal, unprovoked war against Ukraine and our shared values. And we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”