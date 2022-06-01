Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, the Polish Deputy Foreign Minister has criticised the telephonic conversations held between the leaders of France and Germany with the Russian President. Speaking to the German news channel ARD, minister Szymon Szynkowski Vel Sek termed talks between French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vladimir Putin as "meaningless," European Pravada reported. The Polish leader further stated that instead of visiting Kyiv, both leaders choose to talk to Putin which doesn't help Ukraine in any way, rather helps Russia.

According to reports, leaders of France and Germany have repeatedly spoken to Putin since the onset of war in late February. After the massacre in Bucha was exposed, there was a six-week hiatus in their conversations. On May 25, Macron and Scholz spoke once again to Putin, demanding to end the war immediately. During the conversation, Putin is said to have expressed his interest in resuming peace negotiations with Ukraine.

Poland asks Germany to supply weapons to Ukraine

The Polish minister also asked Germany to help Ukraine by supplying weapons to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. "Germany must finally do something more for Ukraine. We need concrete action, not just words and declarations," Vel Sek stated, claiming that the German side has failed so far to implement its promises. However, the German Chancellor expressed bemusement at the criticism over the lack of military support for Ukraine. "We have delivered weapons to Ukraine and will deliver more in the coming days," Scholz remarked. He also cautioned that Europe and the international community are at a crossroads, claiming that "the world has changed since the onset of the war in Ukraine."

Poland provided continuous support to Ukraine since Russian invasion

It is significant to mention here that Poland has continuously supported Ukraine since the onset of the war and also indicated recently that it will agree to act as a security guarantee for Ukraine. Polish President Dauda stated that Warsaw would be ready if Ukraine asks them to become security guarantors and peace guarantors after the war. Meanwhile, the Polish government also stated that the country is making an utmost effort to be the centre of the UN-led international fund to support the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Image: AP