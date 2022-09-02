Russia May Use Nukes On US Also, Claims Top Military Official; Avers Forces On High Alert

Any intervention in the ongoing "military operation" in Ukraine by either the United States or the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) will change the course of the war and provoke a full-scale direct confrontation with Moscow, Moscow-based military expert Alexander Perendzhiev warned in an interview with Russian newspaper Pravda.Ru. A presence of American or NATO military personnel on the territory of the neighbouring country "is a threat to the existence of the Russian Federation as a state," Perendzhiev reminded, adding in a chilling warning that Moscow will resort to nuclear weapons.

"Russia may launch (nuclear) attack not only on Kyiv but also on Washington as well as allies London, Berlin and Warsaw may also be struck,” Russia's top military analyst Perendzhiev warned.

In a televised statement with Ukrainian Channel 24, US Brigadier General Mark Arnold on Aug 31 called on the United States and NATO to transfer more weapons to Ukrainian forces "that would allow them to strike deep into Russia." The United States and allies "must provide Ukraine with weapons that can strike at Russian territory," the US Brigadier General said, escalating bilateral tensions with Moscow. "I'm not talking about Crimea. The US and NATO say: 'Do not strike at the territory of Russia.' But that's stupid," he maintained. The Armed Forces of Ukraine should attack targets that are located "hundreds of kilometres deep into Russia," he further stressed, adding that NATO must abandon its policy for Kyiv's forces not to attack Russian territories. US Brigadier General also demanded that the Biden administration must supply Ukraine with ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) long-range missiles for HIMARS.

Russian MoD accuses US of 'direct role' in Ukrainian conflict

Moscow has constantly accused the United States of a direct role in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, arguing that CIA spies have been coordinating the Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian troops. Russia's Ministry of Defense made references to remarks made by Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy head of military intelligence, about how the Ukrainian armed forces used US-supplied long-range HIMARS rocket launch systems to counterstrike Russia's soldiers based on "excellent satellite imagery and real-time information." Washington coordinates HIMARS missile strikes with Kyiv to attack Moscow, Russian MoD claimed.

"All this undeniably proves that Washington, contrary to White House and Pentagon claims, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine," the defence ministry of the Russian Federation iterated, blaming the US for planning an attack with Ukraine on the troops of Russia. “It is the Biden administration that is directly responsible for all Kyiv-approved rocket attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in populated areas of Donbas and other regions, which have resulted in mass deaths of civilians,” the defence ministry further stressed.

During the course of the war, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made remarks widely criticised by Russian Federation saying that America hopes Russia loses in Ukraine as that will deter its leadership from repeating a similar scenario elsewhere. At a conference in Warsaw, US President Joe Biden emphasized that Ukraine "will be never a victory for Russia." Biden further stressed that he wants Ukraine to defeat Russia.

"Russia was bent on violence from the start. We repeatedly said they will cross the border and attack. We are now standing up to the brutality of Putin. Russia's brutal attack has strengthened us,” said the president of the United States. He had also suggested a regime change in Moscow, stirring a global controversy. “For God’s sake, this man [Putin] cannot remain in power," Biden told a presser. Russia's authoritarian leader, Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to "split Russian society to destroy Russia from within".