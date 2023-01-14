Russia Puts Actor Artur Smolyaninov And Other Kremlin Critics In ‘foreign Agents’ Register

The Russian ministry of justice added a string of prominent figures to its foreign agent register, as per the documents issued on Friday.

According to a report by TASS, the list includes Russian actor Artur Smolyaninov and journalist Artemy Troitsky. Among others added to the register are ex-clergyman Sergey Kisrsanov, journalist Alexander Shelest, attorney Anatoly Furson, ex-coordinator of the Perm office of the Navalny Headquarters Sergey Ukhov, and the Tenes limited liability company, which was established by journalist Mikhail Zygar.

The register lies under article 7 of Russian law and requires those under foreign “influence” to declare themselves as foreign agents. The register also controls the activities of the individuals mentioned on it. Earlier this week, Russian authorities announced parallel criminal investigations against Artur Smolyaninov, a theatre actor who has been vocal in criticising Russia’s war on Ukraine.

As per a statement by the Russian Investigative Committee, Smolyaninov, who left Russia after the war began, “made a series of statements directed against Russia in an interview to a Western media outlet.” However, the committee neither specified the actions of Smolyaninov that led to the launch of the probes, nor the charges that the actor could potentially face.

What led to the investigations against Smolyaninov?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lauded the probe on Monday and said that it is “important that our relevant (law enforcement) bodies think about these remarks.” Last week, the actor had garnered criticism from Kremlin supporters after he told the Novaya Gazeta Europe that if he was asked to participate in the war, he would serve “on the side of Ukraine.”

“For me, it is on the side of my brothers who were attacked by my other brothers,” he said. The crackdown on dissenters like Smolyaninov has been widely evident in Russia, with lawmakers calling them “traitors” and urging the government to seize their assets if they move abroad, according to the Associated Press.