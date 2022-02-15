Russia: State Duma Sends Appeal To Putin For Recognising Donetsk, Lugansk Republics

The Russian State Duma accepted a resolution at its session to send a draft appeal by Russia's lower house of parliament to President Vladimir Putin on recognising the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). It was proposed by the Communist party. On January 19, the group of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation submitted a draft petition to the State Duma. As per TASS, with 351 votes in favour, 16 votes against, and one abstention, the decision was approved.

Russian Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin stated that the resolution will be signed immediately and transmitted to the head of state. The lawmaker said that it would be sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin to study the subject of recognising the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic as self-sufficient, sovereign, and independent entities. The speaker continued by saying that the Minsk Agreements have been broken by Kyiv and that in Donbas, the residents require help and support.

Protecting residents of the republics from external threats

He further stated that the recognition of the DPR and the LPR will create grounds for ensuring security guarantees and protecting residents of the republics from external threats, as well as for bolstering international peace and regional stability in accordance with the goals and principles of the United Nations Organization's Charter, and will pave the way for the process of internationally recognising both states.

The lawmakers believe it is necessary to suggest to the Russian president that he consider holding talks with the leadership of the DPR and the LPR as soon as possible for the purpose of creating a legal framework of inter-state relations that regulates all aspects of cooperation and mutual assistance, including security issues.

'President is completely responsible for recognition or non-recognition'

Leonid Kalashnikov of the Communist Party, who is a member of the State Duma Committee stated that the petition did not imply recognition of the republics is going to happen and that the president is completely responsible for recognition or non-recognition, according to TASS. He further said that the idea of the DPR and LPR leaders turning to the president is not ruled out.