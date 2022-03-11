Amid the ever-escalating Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian diplomat and President Zelenskyy's close aide, Olexander Scherba on Friday slammed the Russian foreign ministry. The Ukrainian diplomat stated that the Russian foreign ministry and defence ministry were spreading lies regarding the ongoing attacks. One of Zelenskyy's close aides, Scherba also slammed the West for its approach to the situation and noted that the Western nations are ‘living in illusion thinking everything could be solved with diplomacy’.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Olexander Scherba lashed out at the Russian administration for its invasion of Ukraine. “What Russian Foreign Minister is doing is anything but diplomacy. Just imagine if someone came to India and said you are not free. This is not diplomacy; it's an insult,” Scherba told Republic TV’s Shawan Sen, who is reporting from Ukraine.

“Zelenskyy indicated room for neutrality but they (Russia) are demanding Ukraine to cease to exist as a free nation,” the Kyiv diplomat said as the war entered its 16th day. “Russia is just repeating the same insult over and over again; we should be asking what Russia is bringing to the table as Ukraine has suffered enough,” Scherba added.

Furthermore, the diplomat slammed the Russian defence ministry over its 'bioweapons in Ukraine' claims and stated that Moscow was lying. “They are professional liars. What the Russian defence ministry says is blatant lies,” the Ukrainian diplomat told Republic.

The West has been living in illusion: Ukraine diplomat

Meanwhile, Olexander Scherba backed President Zelenskyy and said that the war couldn’t be solved through diplomacy. He dismissed the West’s intervention in the war and added that they were ‘not doing enough’. Terming the West as being scared of the situation, he said that India could play a major role as Russia banks on India and China.

“The West has been living in illusion for decades that everything can be solved through diplomacy and then Putin comes and throws caution to the wind,” Scherba said. “West is very scared; India can play a huge role here as Russia knows it can lose West but it will still have India or the Chinese,” he further added.

Russia agrees to open daily humanitarian corridors

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered the second week on Thursday, Moscow agreed on opening daily humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians fleeing the country. However, the move was staunchly opposed by Kyiv as Kremlin said that all the corridors would open into Russian territory. Later, the Russian Defence Ministry called on the International Committee of Red Cross and the UN to ensure to inform people about the corridor.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said, “Humanitarian corridors towards the Russian Federation will now be opened, without any agreements, every day from 10:00 am." Mikhail Mizintsev further said that evacuation routes in other directions would proceed "in agreement with the Ukrainian side". Notably, both sides have been negotiating to open three more corridors as the conflict entered its third week.

