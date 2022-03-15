Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Air Raid Sirens In Ukrainian Cities, Blasts Heard In Kyiv

Quick links:
Image: AP
According to Kyiv Independent, air raid alerts have been heard in several Ukrainian cities and oblasts. The newspaper reported that sirens have been activated in Cherkasy, Dnipro, Lviv, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts.
As well as in the cities of Kyiv, Izyum, Kremenchuk, Bila Tserkva, Nikopol, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Izmail, Odesa, Poltava, and the Kryve Ozero area. Additionally, CNN stated that its journalists heard loud explosions were heard in Kyiv's suburbs.
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reports that 3 million people have left Ukraine since Russia on February 24 announced the invasion of its neighbouring country. Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, decried the "senseless war.
Today we have passed another terrible milestone: three million refugees have fled from Ukraine.— Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 15, 2022
The war has to stop. Now.
Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov will address the NATO defence ministers meeting Wednesday, said a senior US official, according to CNN. The official further said that the Ukrainian Defence Minister's remarks have been previously recorded.
The meeting where Rezniko will deliver his speech will be focused on comparing assessments of different European nations on the Ukraine war. According to the official cited by the media outlet, NATO allies and partners and how NATO will determine "where Russia’s military operations are."
The official added that NATO ministers will also examine what this invasion means not just now, but also “thinking about the implications for the strategic environment and the security environment for the Transatlantic Alliance going forward".
New satellite images from Planet Labs have revealed that the Ukrainian military destroyed at least three Russian military helicopters at the Kherson International Airport Tuesday. According to CNN, as a number of helicopters were seen catching fire, it was also one of the most destructive known strike the Ukrainian military has conducted against Russian helicopters during the war.
Hackers from the group, Anonymous claimed on Tuesday that they hacked into the site of the Russian state corporation for nuclear energy Rosatom. The Russian corporation is reportedly controlling at least two nuclear power plants in Ukraine which were seized after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine.
#Anonymous hacks into Russian firm nuclear plant.— Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 15, 2022
*Anonymous defaces Rosatom website, starts to leak gigabytes of data* 🤓 (link to data in article: we can't post the link because Twitter is mean to us sometimes).https://t.co/2uxp0yafen
The International Chess Federation or World Chess Federation or FIDE is moving 2022 World Chess Olympiad from Moscow, Russia to Chennai, India.
We can confirm that the 44th Olympiad will be held in Chennai, India.— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) March 15, 2022
The FIDE Council meeting is still ongoing, and the exact dates are being discussed, but the event will take place at the end of July-beginning of August. Not very far off from the dates originally planned. https://t.co/UcNgb18ykB
In the late-night address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy touched upon a number of things. Apart from saying that talks would continue on Wednesday, the leader of the war-torn nation said, "The third week is coming to an end. We all want peace. We all want victory. And there’s a feeling that just a little bit longer and we will achieve what we, Ukrainians, are entitled to by right."
Zelenskyy also said, "Many Russian conscripts have been killed. There are tens of officers among killed invaders, and one more general was killed today. The occupants committed new and apparent war crimes, shelled on peaceful cities, civilian infrastructure."
"The number of rockets used by Russia against Ukraine has already exceeded 900. There are so many air bombs that it’s impossible to count them," he added.
The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a resolution late Tuesday seeking investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for war crimes over the invasion of Ukraine.
The bipartisan measure from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says the Senate strongly condemns the “violence, war crimes. crimes against humanity” being carried out Russian military forces under Putin’s direction. It encourages international criminal courts to investigate Putin, his security council and military leaders for possible war crimes.
“These atrocities deserve to be investigated for war crimes,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
The measure was approved swiftly and without dissent as lawmakers in Congress continue to muscle a bipartisan show of force against the Russian war in Ukraine. First introduced almost two weeks ago, the Senate resolution would not carry the force of law, but is another example of Congress providing the Biden administration political support to take a tough line against Putin’s aggression.
Last week, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, citing the “atrocities” of bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital.
Speaking alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda at a press conference in Warsaw, Harris stopped short of directly accusing Russia of having committed war crimes.
“Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching,” said Harris, noting that the United Nations has already started a process to review allegations.
The International Criminal Court had earlier announced it has launched an investigation that could target senior officials believed responsible for war crimes and other violations over the war in Ukraine.
The resolution approved by the Senate has been embraced by senators from both parties, Republicans and Democrats.
It says the Senate condemns Putin, the Russian Federation, the Russian Security Council, members of the Russian military and others of committing flagrant acts of aggression and other atrocities that rise to the level of war crimes.
The resolution calls for the U.S. and others to seek investigations of Putin and his regime at the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice for potential war crimes.
In a show of solidarity prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia arrived in Kyiv earlier on Tuesday when Polish PM Fiala said, "You are not alone. Our countries stand with you. Europe stands with your country”. The European leaders also thanked Ukrainians for defending “fundamental European values”.
Following the fifth round of Russia-Ukraine talks on Tuesday, Member of the Ukrainian delegation and presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted late at March 15, "We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise. During the break, work in subgroups will be continued..."
We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise. During the break, work in subgroups will be continued...— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 15, 2022
Meanwhile, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday at a press conference that “talks are now continuing on giving Ukraine neutral military status, in the context of security guarantees for all participants in this process” and on “demilitarising Ukraine”, the Interfax news agency stated.
In a national address, just before 2 AM (local time) in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope in the talks going on with Russia amid the war. He said, "Meetings continue. I am told that the positions at the negotiations sound more realistic. However, more time is still needed for decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine."
During a press conference in Kyiv alongside Zelenskyy, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Jaroslaw Kaczynski said, "I think that it is necessary to have a peace mission - Nato, possibly some wider international structure - but a mission that will be able to defend itself, which will operate on Ukrainian territory".
It will be a mission that will strive for peace, to give humanitarian aid, but at the same time it will also be protected by appropriate forces, armed forces,” said Kaczynski, stated The Guardian.
In a virtual address to the Canadian lawmakers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that nearly 100 children have died since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to ask the Gulf states to produce more oil as he seeks to reduce Britain's dependency on Russian oil. The Downing Street statement said, that Johnson called Saudi Arabia and the UAE “key international partners” in his bid to take the West away from Russian oil and gas, improve energy security and coordinate action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.
Biden will meet with NATO and European leaders in Brussels on March 24.
The trip follows on Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration's support for NATO allies.
China is "not a party" to Russia's war with Ukraine, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday after U.S. officials claimed Moscow had requested military equipment from Beijing.
This remark comes as reports emerged that the US warned Beijing of serious action against China if Beijing helped Russia bypass Western sanctions.
"China is not a party to the crisis, still less wants to be affected by the sanctions, and it has the right to safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights and interests," Wang reportedly told his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, over the phone, according to Xinhua, China's state press agency.
Wang's remarks come as China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi also spoke with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Rome on Monday.
During the phone call, Wang said China has been pushing for peace talks since the first day of the Ukraine crisis, and hopes that the fourth round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks can achieve progress.
"Some forces have been constantly smearing China's objective and just position on the Ukraine issue and creating disinformation," Wang said, noting that China has always made its judgment according to the "merits of the matter itself."
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports that Moscow is seeking help from Beijing, and said, "Russia has an independent potential to continue the operation" and therefore "no reason" to seek military assistance from anyone else.
On February 24, Russia began a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Despite sharing strong ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticizing the West over the sanctions against Russia, China's President Xi Jinping has found himself in a tough position amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
Amid persisting Ukraine crisis, some countries have even called on China to play a leadership role to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.
Experts believe that China has found itself in a precarious position with its leaders attempting to maintain the growing ties with Moscow, while minimising any further fallout in the relationship with the Western countries.
(ANI)
The Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday released video of what it claimed were captured Western-made portable missile systems.
Video showed Russian soldiers standing over the weapons, which it alleged were supplied by western countries.
An unidentified soldier said the weapons had been captured from Ukrainian "nationalists" and included anti-tank missiles and grenade launchers.
He said they would be handed over to pro-Russia separatist fighters in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics in eastern Ukraine.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he is concerned that Russia might be trying to create a pretext to use chemical weapons in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg said Russia's "absurd claims" about biological labs and chemical weapons in Ukraine are "an absolute lie."
"This is just another lie. And we are concerned that Moscow could stage a false-flag operation, possibly including chemical weapons," he told reporters in Brussels.
Stoltenberg said that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a violation of international law but he refused to say whether it would be a red line that might draw a military response from NATO.
He didn't give any specific endorsement of Tuesday's trip by three eastern European leaders to Ukraine.
Instead, he hailed the "extensive contact" NATO members and European leaders had kept with the Ukrainian political leadership throughout the crisis.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday criticized NATO for not imposing a no-fly zone in Ukraine, saying the collective defense of the bloc has never been so weak.
War zone veteran Zakrzewski was working with correspondent Benjamin Hall when an incoming fire hit their vehicle outside of Kyiv, Fox News reported.
Russia imposed sanctions against US President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton and other top US officials on Tuesday in retaliation against economic sanctions on Moscow.
UEFA ban on Russian soccer teams upheld in court; interim verdict does not apply to World Cup.
More than 500 refugees from Ukraine arrived at a port near Stockholm on Tuesday morning, joining an ever-growing number of people fleeing the war for Sweden. They arrived by ferry from Gdansk in Poland.
Since the beginning of the war, around 7,500 Ukrainian citizens have sought asylum or residence permits under special EU measures, but many more are thought to be in Sweden already, some staying with relatives.
NATO Secretary-General addresses media amid the Russia-Ukraine war, as Zelenskyy gives up the thought of Ukraine joining NATO
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko appealed to civilians to take shelter in bunkers as Russia’s relentless bombardment of Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv.
A series of strikes hit a residential neighbourhood Tuesday.
Three Indians stranded in Kherson, Ukraine have been evacuated via Simferopol and Moscow. They boarded their flight from Moscow a short while ago. Embassy of India in Russia facilitated their transit and accommodation en route: Ministry of External Affairs
3 more Indians stuck in Kherson have been evacuated via Simferopol and Moscow. They boarded their flight from Moscow a short while ago.@AmbKapoor @opganga @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) March 15, 2022
The United Kingdom government on Tuesday slapped an additional 35% import tariff on several Russian goods, including vodka, and prohibited exports of luxury products amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine
The government on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that it is ready to hold discussion on the Ukraine issue.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said this has been decided in the Business Advisory Committee of the House.
"The government is ready for discussion on the Ukraine issue. Please give notice for that," he said after the Opposition sought clarification on a statement made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
In his statement on the situation in the war-torn country, Jaishankar said that 22,500 Indian citizens have returned safely from Ukraine.
Jaishankar made a similar statement in Rajya Sabha earlier.
Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, rejected the demand for clarification.
He said that in Lok Sabha, there is no provision for clarifications on a statement given by a minister.
According to Russian-state owned media Sputnik, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine must accept fact that it won't join NATO.
Russia was "forced" to intervene in Ukraine to protect Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country, Russia's ambassador to France said Tuesday.
The ambassador, Aleksey Meshkov, said the operation was necessary to stop Ukrainian forces from "seizing" the rebel-held self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
He told journalists in Paris that for the operation to be halted, Ukraine would need to adopt laws banning "neo-Nazi" organisations and to abolish measures that he said amounted to a ban on the Russian language.
He added that Ukraine would need to demilitarise and adopt neutrality.
In addition, he called on Ukraine to recognise Crimea as an integral part of Russia.
(AP)