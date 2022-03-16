Russia-Ukraine War: Drone Footage Reveals Russian Troops Shot Unarmed Man Fleeing Kyiv

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 21st day on Wednesday, videos continue to surface from various parts of the country showing the Russian aggression in the cities as well as on the civilians. In a recently released video, a civilian standing with his hands in the air was seen shot dead by Russian invaders near Kyiv.

The video clearly shows a civilian trying to flee the Ukrainian capital in his car while he was being followed by Russian troops. Later when he came out of his car and raised his hands in the air as a bid to surrender, he was immediately shot by the Russian military on the spot. The drone video reportedly provided by the German media, ZDF Frontal shows the barbaric activities of Russia towards the Ukrainian civilians contrary to its claim of saving the citizens.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin while earlier announcing his 'special military operation' in Ukraine specifically mentioned that it is not aimed against civilians. However, the video recorded several kilometres west of Kyiv shows how the Russian soldiers attacked an unarmed civilian.

In a similar incident, another video had recently surfaced showing a Russian tank firing on a civilian in Ukraine's Mariupol. With that, Russian tanks were also seen firing at residential apartments in the city risking the lives of people inside the buildings. These attacks come at a time when Russian forces are advancing closer to the capital from all directions raising fears of Kyiv being encircled by the troops. On the other hand, Ukrainian troops have also given a tough fight in an attempt to defend their country.

Russia-Ukraine war enters Day 21

Meanwhile, on the 21st day of the Russia-Ukraine war, talks between both sides are set to continue for the sixth round on Wednesday. Concerning the situation, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to reiterate his call for peace and seeks additional action from the western countries.

In the meantime, as the war situation continues to aggravate, Russian troops have seized a hospital in Mariupol and have held around 500 people hostage, informed regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko.

