Russia-Ukraine War: Yuzhny Mayor Bryukhanov, Officials Detained In Kharkiv Over Treason

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the armed forces of Ukraine detained the mayor of the city of Yuzhny - Alexander Bryukhanov - in the Kharkiv region over charges of treason, announced the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, on February 28, 2022. Along with Bryukhanov, several other officers were also detained, including the deputy mayor of the South.

"We have had a special operation by the military. Now the mayor of Yuzhny, Mr Bryukhanov, his deputy, the head of the local police department, and the district police officer have been detained under the article of treason. This is to understand what is happening in our state. We will not allow a single centimetre to be surrendered on the ground, and these are not just words. The military warns: it was we who showed loyalty and detained them, "stated the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration in a statement, reported.

The mayor of Yuzhny Bryukhanov and several other officials were detained in #Kharkiv region on charges of treason. pic.twitter.com/vnYb3sWQfe — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 28, 2022

65-year-old Bryukhanov became mayor of the South in December 2021, by running for the election as a self-nominated candidate. In recent years, he has been repeatedly found to be involved in various scandals and has been criticised by residents. For the uninitiated, punishment for high treason in Ukraine is provided for by Article 111, Ukraine's Criminal Code, imprisonment for a term of 12 to 15 years with confiscation of property will be imposed on the accused.

Russia-Ukraine war: Kharkiv under full Ukrainian control

Meanwhile, the situation in Ukraine is continuously getting worse, with Russian armies advancing towards their mission of occupying more and more Ukrainian territories. Reports claim that Ukrainian forces are throwing tough challenges against the Russian armies, and Ukrainian forces have managed to drive take full control of Kharkiv after fighting a massive battle against Russian troops on the streets of the country's second-largest region.

Image: AP/ PTI