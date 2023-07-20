Russia Ends Up Damaging China's Consulate During Night Attack On Odesa Amid Raging War

In the aftermath of a ruthless Russian overnight strike on Odesa, the governor of the port city reported that the Chinese consulate sustained damage in the attack. The incident further heightened tensions between global powers and highlighted China's complex position amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Oleh Kiper, Odesa's governor, took to Telegram to disclose the aftermath of the Russian assault, stating, "As a result of the Russian night attack, the building of the consulate general of the People’s Republic of China in Odesa was damaged."

The strike deliberately targeted the city's vital port infrastructure, causing destruction to not only administrative but also residential buildings. The damage to the Chinese diplomatic mission in Odesa underscores the level of devastation inflicted on the region during the ongoing conflict. It also signifies Russia's disregard for international norms and diplomatic sanctity, with the assailants seemingly disregarding the presence of a foreign consulate within the targeted area.

MI6's head has accused China of being complicit in Russia's invasion

The situation further complicated China's stance on the Ukrainian crisis. Earlier, Sir Richard Moore, the head of MI6, the British Secret Intelligence Service, publicly accused China of being "absolutely complicit" in Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a rare address in Prague. This accusation has added to the strain on diplomatic relations between China and other nations.

Sir Moore's comments came on the heels of veteran US diplomat Henry Kissinger's recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse. Meanwhile, China's Ambassador to the US, Xie Feng, claimed at a security forum in Colorado that Beijing respects countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity, while acknowledging "legitimate and reasonable security concerns" in the context of the Ukraine war.

China has maintained its official stance of neutrality in the conflict, but it has also demonstrated support for Russia through state visits and joint military drills. These actions have raised concerns among other nations about China's complicity in Russia's aggression and its broader strategic interests in the region. As the global community grapples with the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the damage to the Chinese consulate in Odesa adds a new dimension to the diplomatic landscape. It remains to be seen how this incident will impact China's relations with Russia.