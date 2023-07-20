60,000 Tons...intended To Be Shipped To China: Zelenskyy Shows Russian 'terror' In Odesa

On Wednesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian strikes deliberately targeted locations in Ukraine that were crucial for exporting grain. This came after Russia launched attacks on the coastal region of Odesa for the second consecutive night. The attacks, involving missiles and drones, intensified in the early hours of Wednesday, following Moscow's withdrawal from a grain export agreement.

“Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the grain deal infrastructure, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the recent attack on the Black Sea coast of Odesa was the most significant thus far, causing extensive damage. Regrettably, the assault resulted in injuries to ten civilians, among them a nine-year-old boy. The attack targeted critical grain terminals and infrastructure in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, further exacerbating the situation.

"About a million tons of food is stored in the ports that were attacked today. This is the volume that should have been delivered to consumer countries in Africa and Asia long ago. The port terminal that suffered the most from the Russian terror last night had 60,000 tons of agricultural products stored in it, which were intended to be shipped to China," said Zelenskyy in his video address on July 19.

"This was perhaps the largest attempt by Russia to inflict pain on Odesa in the entire period of full-scale war," he added.

Russia fired air, land and sea-based cruise missiles: Ukraine

Kyiv authorities reported that Russia employed a combination of air, land, and sea-based cruise missiles, notably the Kalibr, alongside 32 drones of Iranian origin during their recent attacks. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted and neutralized thirty-seven hostile air targets, which included 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, one X-59 guided missile, and 23 drones.

In addition to the destruction of port infrastructure, the attacks caused significant damage to various civilian structures, including apartment buildings, hotels, and warehouses, further adding to the gravity of the situation as reported by officials.

“The X-59 was shot down by air defense forces on its approach to the shore and crashed in one of Odesa’s neighborhoods, creating a large crater, with the blast wave damaging several buildings around it,” said Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration.