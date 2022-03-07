Russian Agency Building Attacked In Paris With Molotov Amid Ukraine Invasion

As the Russian aggression continues in Ukraine for the 12th day, a new video from Paris has surfaced online where a Russian government agency building can be seen attacked by a bottle of flammable liquid. As per Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the attack was made in wake of Russia's President Vladimir Putin's declaration of 'special military operation' in Eastern Ukraine on February 25, 2022.

The video has caused distress amongst Russians living abroad as they have reportedly experienced a worrisome rise in discrimination, hate crimes and acts of vandalism amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to meet for the third round of peace talks after the first two failed to produce the order of ceasefire in the war-hit country.

Russian government building attacked in Paris amid Russia-Ukraine war

As per a report by Sputnik, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reported that the Paris office of Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian federal government agency carrying our responsibilities for foreign aid and cultural exchange, was under attack after a flammable bottle of liquid was thrown at it. The video from a security camera showed the Molotov cocktail launched at the building by an unidentified assailant.

The bottle of flammable liquid ended up hitting the fence avoiding damage of a large scale to the building and leading to no casualties. As per the outlet, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman shared the video with a caption scathingly condemning the act of vandalism in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine by writing, ''One should not pretend that such extremist actions are some kind of 'justified anger' related to the Russian special operation. Just the opposite,''

She also asked the French authorities to act on the matter and claimed that similar hate crimes are at spike by writing, ''We demand that French authorities ensure proper security for our official institutions. Exactly the same kinds of attacks regularly faced Russian missions on the territory of Ukraine until 2022 - including the Russian Consulate General in Lvov in December 2021.''

