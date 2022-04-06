Russian FM Vehemently Denies Bucha Massacre; Claims 'provocative Attempt To Derail Talks'

Amid the mounting global condemnation over the Bucha civilian massacre and the growing call for Russian accountability for grave war crimes by Ukraine and its Western allies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov continues to vehemently deny the charges.

While speaking on the issue, which was presented at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Lavrov alleged that "Ukraine and West are trying to derail the ongoing peace negotiations by making such ‘provocative allegations against Moscow."

'Attempt to derail talks'

The Russian Minister, who had previously deemed the Bucha genocide ‘staged’ and ‘a false flag attempt to malign Russian troops,’ went on to add that the fresh barrage of accusations levelled against the Kremlin is ‘motivated by the desire of derailing talks.’

“What is the reason behind this blatant, deceitful provocation, the veracity of which is simply impossible to justify? We tend to think that the reason is motivated by the desire to find an excuse to derail the ongoing negotiations,” Lavrov stated during an address. “And it was done at the very moment when there appeared a gentle glimmer of hope. In Istanbul on March 29, for the first time in the course of negotiations between our delegations, the Ukrainian side had put forward a written version of the treaty regarding the status of Ukraine and the security guarantees to Russia. However, post that, after three days of our military withdrawal from the city of Bucha. The visuals of the attack came up that are provocative and staged,” Russian FM, added while supporting its argument.

India demands 'independent probe' of Bucha killings

Lavrov's remarks come a day after the UNSC meeting on the Bucha genocide, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the opening remarks and blamed Russian armed forces for committing inhumane war crimes in the northern city situated on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Following Zelenskyy, member nations also presented their concerns regarding the brutal genocide of civilians. For the first time, India had responded sternly to the ongoing war and ‘unequivocally condemned’ the mass civilian slayings in Bucha. Citing ‘deep concerns’ on the ‘dire humanitarian situation' in Ukraine, India re-iterated its advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy for ending the war. While avoiding naming Russia, India demanded an ‘independent probe’ in the matter

Notably, Sergey Lavrov on Monday had demanded the UNSC meeting, citing the ‘crude forgery’ of the Bucha killings. However, Russia’s demand was rejected by the UK, which is holding the presidency this month. The UK later explained that the UN gave Moscow notice stating a meeting could go forward, but it made logic to do this alongside the session already scheduled for Tuesday.