Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who catalysed Budapest’s near-total exemption from the EU's Russian oil embargo on Thursday, opposed a similar gas ban, warning that such a move would “destroy EU’s economy.” In an interview with Kossuth Radio, Russian President Valdimir Putin’s longtime ally who spent 26 days obstructing the EU’s proposed ban, suggested on June 9 that a complete embargo on Russian gas would prove to be disastrous for the European Union.

In his statements broadcasted Thursday, Hungarian prime minister insisted that Budapest was right to have a "hard" stance and seek exemption from the Russian oil ban implemented by the bloc. The EU should start communicating "in a voice of peace" he stressed, in a tone inclined towards his staunch ally. He went on to add that those who apparently “provoked” the conflict between Russia and Ukraine should be penalised, not taking specific names of the Western countries.

Hungary, on multiple occasions, proposed to mediate in the Ukrainian conflict, and brokering peace talks with the participation of Russia in Budapest. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said in an interview with newspaper El Pais that the Hungarian-Ukrainian border will not be a place for deliveries of weapons from Europe to Kyiv. He further iterated that Hungary is open to peace talks “with the participation of Russia.”

Budapest, Russia & pragmatic relations despite war

Budapest holds pragmatic relations [with the Russian Federation], said Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó also adding that the country was against the oil ban as some of the most heavily Russian energy reliant nations in the EU do not have a forthcoming energy strategy. Hungary's Prime Minister Orban had also openly invited the two warring nations to the negotiation table, offering to schedule a summit in Hungary's capital.

As the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in May implemented a new package of sanctions against Russia that included a total oil embargo, Hungary was among the EU nations to most strongly question it. The Moscow-ally nation, which is highly-dependent on Russian energy, triggered a domino effect of exemption and undermined the embargo. Orban had also, in the past, assertively refused to “rule out establishing political cooperation with Russia on certain issues” in the “world of diplomacy.” Hungary is widely known for rigorous promotion of “eastern opening” implying the strengthening of political, economic, and trade ties with its neighbour Russia.