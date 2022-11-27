Russian Shelling Rained Down On Ukraine's Kherson 54 Times, Governor Claims

The Ukrainian city of Kherson was battered by a barrage of Russian attacks on Saturday, according to the city’s governor. On Sunday, Kherson Oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said that Russia “purposefully” shelled the region 54 times the previous day, Kyiv Independent reported. As per the official, the series of attacks killed one person and injured two, including a minor.

The shelling targeted civilians and infrastructure including an educational institution, a garage, and several residential buildings. "The Russians targeted private and apartment buildings, a shipyard, a building on the school grounds, and gas pipes," Yanushevych said, adding that “the enemy also shelled the following settlements in the district: Zelenivka, Chornobayivka, and Stepanivka.”

“(Russians) continue to use terror tactics,” he said in a statement on Telegram.

In the recent past, Kherson has endured multiple attacks shortly after Russian forces retreated. Despite the regional capital being liberated, many occupants have left their homes in fear of more shelling. According to the Head of Kherson City Council Halyna Luhova, 15 people have died and 35 have been injured by Russian shelling in the region between November 20 to November 25.

NATO expresses support as Ukraine faces rampant Russian attacks

Meanwhile, as Ukraine faces a brutal winter and a shortage of resources, NATO has vowed to help the country fight back against Russia for “as long as it takes,” AP reported. Addressing reporters on Friday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged world leaders to extend support to the war-hit nation.

“NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down. Allies are providing unprecedented military support, and I expect foreign ministers will also agree to step up non-lethal support,” he said. “At our meeting in Bucharest, I will call for more. Over the longer term we will help Ukraine transition from Soviet era equipment to modern NATO standards, doctrine and training,” Stoltenberg added.