As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 53, Kyiv on Saturday launched a precise attack on Russian artillery in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. According to visuals accessed by Republic TV, the strikes were carried out by Ukraine's 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade on a Russian artillery battery in the west-central city of Ukraine. Exclusive footage gathered by Republic Media evidently proved that Ukrainian forces have continued to stage a sturdy resistance against invading forces.

The video displayed active shelling by the Ukrainian ground forces, named after Yakov Granziuk (Ukrainian figure during the First Liberation War and ataman of the UPR Army Brigade), on Russian artillery in Vinnytsia. The footage shows a series of shattering blitzes, believed to be the explosions resulting from relentless firing from guns and ammunition. As the shelling intensifies, a vehicle eventually lights up into an enormous fireball, with thick smoke billowing from the destroyed vehicle. The video also showed what is understood to be Ukrainian forces advancing, gradually driving away Russian forces. "The (Ukrainian) Armed Forces continue to confidently lower the 'second-best army in the world' to the bottom of rankings...as the 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade is continuing to actively undermine enemies," the Ukrainian combat unit said in a statement obtained by Zenger News on April 15.

It is worth the mention that the Infantry was activated in December 2014 in the city of Haisyn in Vinnitsya and currently is taking an active part in a fierce counterattack and repelling of enemy equipment. The combat forces passed the battle route from Popasana to Mariupol on March 3 to perform a combat mission as a part of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Update on the Russia-Ukraine war as it enters into day 53

As the all-out Russian invasion stepped into day 53 on Sunday, invading troops seem to have made significant conquests in Mariupol. Russian Defence Ministry claimed that it has cleared out Ukrainian forces from most of the urban areas in the strategic port city and issued a "surrender" order for the last small contingent holed up in Azovstal metallurgical plant. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed the situation "extremely severe" and warned the peace talks with Russian Federation will be scrapped if Russia killed the remaining defenders in the city. Amid the "inhumane" crisis in Mariupol, Russian billionaire, and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin's close aide, Roman Abramovich early Sunday departed for Kyiv to restart peace talks between both sides.

Russia on the other hand has resumed scattered missile strikes on the western cities of Ukraine with civilian casualties reported from Kharkiv, The Guardian reported. Invading troops have also escalated their assault on Donetsk and Tavriya regions with subsequent airstrikes on Mariupol, Ukraine General Staff of Armed Forces said in an operational update. The Russian forces have also continued to "partially block" Kharkiv city and bomb residential areas, the statement published on Facebook added.

(Image: AP)