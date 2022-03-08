Extending support to the Ukrainian Army, women forces in the war-torn country has vowed to fight the Russian military and win the ongoing war. In a video message, the woman leader was heard saying that the children have been taken to safe regions whereas the women are all set to join the Ukraine army and have been 'blessed to protect our land'. Interestingly, the video message came on the day of international women's day, March 8.

Ukraine Russia war: Ukrainian women join the army

"We join the men and Ukrainian army. We will destroy Russian army standing in every inch of Ukraine and in every city, every village, every forest and field, Glory to Ukraine, death to enemies," read the translation.

The women forces are all set to join at a time when there are no results after the third round of talks:

#BREAKING | 'Death to the enemies': Ukrainian women join forces to fight against Russia amid no results after third round of talks



Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/C64p5VMngq — Republic (@republic) March 8, 2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows to win war

While asserting that he is 'not scared of anyone,' Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in another video message said that he is staying in Kyiv. On the 12th day of Russia's aggression, President Zelensky also affirmed that Ukraine is going to win this war. Meanwhile, the United States on Monday announced that over 500 US troops would be deployed in Europe to reinforce NATO's flank including Poland, Romania, Germany and Greece.

Volodymyr Zelensky's message as Russia Ukraine war enters 12th day:

"I am staying in Kyiv. On Bankova. Not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone. As much as it takes to win this war!" he was quoted saying.

Ukraine Russia war enters day 13

In the crucial update on day 13 of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address British MPs via video link later today. According to Sky News, UK Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Zelenskyy’s request to read a statement to the House of Commons at 5pm GMT (10:30pm IST) on Tuesday. His speech will be shown on screens being installed in the chamber, and more than 500 headsets will also be provided to relay an English translation of his statement.

"Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible,” he added.