Undeterred By Russian Strikes, Ukrainians In Bomb Shelter Exhibit Christmas Spirit | Watch

While rampant attacks by Russia have majorly impacted parts of Ukraine, they have been unable to suppress feelings of joy, hope and celebration in Ukrainians, as depicted by a video that is being widely shared on social media. On Saturday, a clip shared by an official of Ukraine’s government displays civilians singing, dancing, and baking delicacies ahead of Christmas inside an underground bomb shelter.

The video, which is over 2 minutes long, displays a group of Ukrainians, including a toddler, dancing and jumping joyously. The clip goes on to feature people making Christmas treats with a rolling pin. It was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs.

“Ukrainians in bomb shelters today. Of course, not everyone ha d fun. Many couldn't reach shelters and be safe. But we are standing strong! We will win!” the official wrote on Twitter. The clip has garnered over 25,000 views and several comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote: “Bless all these dear people.” Another user added, “You are a fantastic people....you will win....NO DOUBT!!!!”

Russia launches a barrage of missiles on Ukraine

The video, which exhibits hope and happiness, comes at a turbulent time in Ukraine. According to Newsweek, Russia launched 76 missiles across the country, 60 of which were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence. In Kyiv, over 40 missiles were intercepted, as per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Today's result is 60 shot down missiles. All air commands – Center, South, East and West were active. And the fighters of the 96th anti-aircraft missile brigade, which protect Kyiv region, were especially effective,” he wrote on his Telegram handle, adding that “Over 40 terrorists' missiles were destroyed in the sky of the central regions of the country and near Kyiv. I thank you, warriors!”