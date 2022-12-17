Ukraine's Largest City Without Power After Russian Strikes; Officials Say 'biggest Attack'

Russia forces fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday, which is one of the biggest attacks since the start of the war, forcing widespread power outages across Kyiv said a Ukrainian official, according to Associated Press.

While talking to the local reporters, a resident of Kryvyi Rih said, "It is horror. A small baby and a man died. I don't know how it happened because I didn't think about it. It exploded so fast. I went from my bedroom through the dining room to the next room. I just sat on the sofa and then the explosion happened."

Russia strikes Ukraine again

The head of the Ukrainian forces has reported that they had intercepted 60 to 76 missiles launched. The critical infrastructure of cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia has been targeted by these Russian strikes, as per AP reports. Svetlana Andreychuk, the family member of the victim, wailed as her sister was one of three people killed when a missile slammed into a four-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih.

While expressing her sorrow and helplessness, Andreychuk said, "My beautiful sunshine. What am I going to do without you? She was so cheerful in life. She was a beauty. She helped everybody. She gave advice to everybody. How I love you so."

The situation in Ukraine has been degrading day by day because of the Ukraine-Russia war. Kyiv's city council member Ksenia Semenova said 60 per cent of residents have been living without power and 70 per cent have been struggling for water since Friday evening after the Russian strikes happened. Russia has been targeting Ukraine's electricity and water systems since mid-October which has increased the suffering of the people of Ukraine amid these harsh winters.