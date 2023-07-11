The US State Department asserted during a press briefing on Monday that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been a “strategic failure” for the latter, leaving many wondering whether it was a slip of the tongue or just the plain truth. The faux pas was made by spokesperson Matthew Miller, who was immediately called out by journalists present in the briefing room.

Taking a second futile shot, Miller made the error again, before finally admitting that he has lost touch after not being behind the podium in about a week. “Answering your first question, we believe the war has been a strategic failure for Ukraine,” he said the first time.

“I'm sorry, excuse me, a strategic failure for Ukraine, thank you for the correction. I need more than one correction today. This is the first time on the podium in a week, I am apparently a little rusty," the spokesperson continued. The blunder went viral on Twitter, with one user noting that it is a "strategic failure for the United States of America."

Blunders continue in Biden administration

"He said it TWICE...but keep sending them our money. Resign," another user said, referring to the packages that Washington has sent to Kyiv since the war began last February. "He said it 2 twice and they forced him to retract and say Russia . Deep inside he knows the truth," a third user added.

Lately, rampant blunders have plagued the Biden administration. Just recently, US President Joe Biden accidentally revealed that the US military was running out of conventional artillery shells, which is why the government decided to provide cluster munitions instead to Ukraine. Last month, the 80-year-old erroneously stated twice in 24 hours that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "losing the war in Iraq" and has become "a bit of a pariah around the world."