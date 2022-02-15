Amid reports suggesting that Russia is pulling out some of its troops from the Ukraine border, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg declared on February 15 that an invasion of Ukraine would be a "blatant violation of NATO-Russia Founding Act." He further stated that there is "cautious optimism" about Russia's signals on Ukraine, however, there is no hint of de-escalation.

Addressing a press conference in Brussels, the NATO chief stated, "So far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not seen any signs of reduced Russian military presence on the borders of Ukraine, but we will continue to monitor. Everything is now in place for a new attack but Russia still has time to step back from the brink: stop preparing for war and start preparing for a peaceful solution."

'Ukraine invasion will be a blatant violation of NATO-Russia Founding Act'

"Signs" from Moscow on diplomatic initiatives, according to the NATO head, provides "some basis for cautious optimism." The NATO Secretary General went on to add, "Ukraine invasion will be blatant violation of NATO-Russia Founding Act."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was addressing the press conference ahead of a two-day meeting of the alliance's defence ministers in Brussels. NATO chief further commented on the Russia-China tie-up, saying, "We are seeing two Authoritarian Russia and China coming together." Stoltenberg also welcomed signs suggesting that Russia may be eyeing for a diplomatic solution, but he asked Moscow to show its willingness to act.

Russia pulling some of its troops back: Report

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Russia's defence ministry said the country was drawing back some of its troops near the Ukrainian border, back to their bases, according to various media reports. Further, reports also stated that Kremlin has also acknowledged that troops are being withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued a statement on Tuesday urging nationals whose stay in Ukraine is not absolutely necessary to consider leaving "temporarily." The embassy will continue to operate normally, according to the statement.

