English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Ilyushin II-76 Plane Shot Down by Ukraine With 3 Iris-T Missiles: Russian Defense Committee Chair

The plane was shot down using three German-made missiles of the Patriot or Iris-T air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, claimed Russian minister.

Digital Desk
Russia plane crash Belgorod Ukraine POWs
Screengrab from video posted to social media shows flames rising from the scene of a plane crash near Yablonovo, in Russia's Belgorod region. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chairman of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Andrey Kartapolov, on Wednesday claimed that Ukraine was aware of the planned exchange of POWs. He added that the Ilyushin Il-76 of the Russian Air Force plane was shot down using three German-made missiles of the Patriot or Iris-T air defense systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Kartapolov claimed that there was another Ilyushin Il-76 of the Russian Air Force with 80 captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — “fortunately, they managed to turn the aircraft around in time.”  Russian Defense Ministry also claimed in a statement that the plane was shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces while it was in the sky transporting the POWs. 

Russian Ministry of Defense: Il-76 crashed at about 11.00 in the Belgorod region. On board the fallen Il-76 there were 65 captured military personnel #Russian|#Russia #planecrashpic.twitter.com/43UKHreUnz

— Hareem Shah (@Hareem_shah1122) January 24, 2024

POWs were being transferred for the subsequent swap with Kyiv

The aircraft of the Russian Air Force crashed early on Wednesday with the Ukrainian POWs onboard. Russian Defense Ministry, in a statement, said that the plane was carrying Ukrainian soldiers who were captured in the ongoing war and they were being transferred to the region for a subsequent swap with Kyiv. Conflicting reports emerged claiming that the plane was transporting missiles. It wasn’t It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the plane to go down. 

Advertisement

Russia’s Defense Ministry said, "Today, at 11:15 a.m., the Kyiv regime committed a terrorist act as a result of which a Russian military transport aircraft was shot down, flying along the route Chkalovsky-Belgorod airfield to transport Ukrainian military personnel for exchange." It added, "plane was destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the area of Liptsy, Kharkiv region, using an anti-aircraft missile system. The radar equipment of the Russian Aerospace Forces observed the launch of two Ukrainian missiles."

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, confirmed that there were POWs on the plane who were being transported to the border region for a prisoner exchange with Kyiv. Footages circulating on social media showed the plane falling from the sky in a snowy, rural area. A massive flame erupted as the aircraft hit the ground. There are no survivors, according to the governor of Belgorod.

Advertisement

Ukraine, so far, has not made any offiial comments on the crash.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  2. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  4. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  5. Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV

    Videos10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement