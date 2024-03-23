Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack; Death Toll Rises to 60

Advertisement

Moscow: ISIS (Islamic State of Iran and Syria) has claimed responsibility for the attack at a popular concert venue in Moscow on Friday, where several assailants stormed the complex with guns and incendiary devices, killing at least 60 people and injuring almost 145, TASS reported.

The terror group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Telegram, published by the ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq. "Islamic State fighters attacked a large gathering of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds and causing great destruction to the place before they withdrew to their bases safely."

Advertisement

However, the group did not provide any evidence to support the claim. The intention behind the attack is also unclear.

In the deadliest attack in Russia since the Beslan School Seige in 2004, several videos showed people rushing for the exits as repeated gunfire echoed above the screams. State Russian media 24 reported that the roof on the venue also partially collapsed.

Advertisement

#Russia: Over 40 de*ad and 100 injured after a group of gunmen opened fire and detonated several explosives in a concert hall in Moscow - Russian authorities: "This is a terrorist attack." pic.twitter.com/Lm1YNvir4M — inaya bisma (@inaya_bisma) March 23, 2024

The attack unfolded before the music group Picnic who were scheduled to perform. The band's manager told the state media that all artists were unharmed.

Advertisement

'Terrible Tragedy'

Over 70 ambulance teams and doctors were called on the spot to assist the victims. Moscow City Duma Chairman Alexey Shaposhniko urged Moscow residents to donate blood to help treat victims.

Advertisement

President Vladimir Putin was kept in the loop with the incident. However, no reaction has come up so far.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called the attack a 'terrible tragedy.' His statement read, "Today a terrible tragedy occurred in the Crocus City center. My condolences to the loved ones of the victims. I gave orders to provide all necessary assistance to everyone who suffered during the incident."