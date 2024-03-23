×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 07:43 IST

Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack; Death Toll Rises to 60

The group did not provide any evidence to support the claim. The intention behind the attack is also unclear.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack.
The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Moscow: ISIS (Islamic State of Iran and Syria) has claimed responsibility for the attack at a popular concert venue in Moscow on Friday, where several assailants stormed the complex with guns and incendiary devices, killing at least 60 people and injuring almost 145, TASS reported.

The terror group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Telegram, published by the ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq. "Islamic State fighters attacked a large gathering of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds and causing great destruction to the place before they withdrew to their bases safely."

Advertisement

However, the group did not provide any evidence to support the claim. The intention behind the attack is also unclear.

In the deadliest attack in Russia since the Beslan School Seige in 2004, several videos showed people rushing for the exits as repeated gunfire echoed above the screams. State Russian media 24 reported that the roof on the venue also partially collapsed.

Advertisement

The attack unfolded before the music group Picnic who were scheduled to perform. The band's manager told the state media that all artists were unharmed. 

Advertisement

'Terrible Tragedy'

Over 70 ambulance teams and doctors were called on the spot to assist the victims. Moscow City Duma Chairman Alexey Shaposhniko urged Moscow residents to donate blood to help treat victims.

Advertisement

President Vladimir Putin was kept in the loop with the incident. However, no reaction has come up so far.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called the attack a 'terrible tragedy.' His statement read, "Today a terrible tragedy occurred in the Crocus City center. My condolences to the loved ones of the victims. I gave orders to provide all necessary assistance to everyone who suffered during the incident."

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 07:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

a few seconds ago
Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 Declared Today

Bihar Board Inter Results

2 minutes ago
File Photo of Atishi

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

9 minutes ago
Remembering the Martyrs on Shaheed Diwas 2024

Shaheed Diwas 2024

10 minutes ago
What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow, Killing At Least 60 | Explained

Moscow Attack

12 minutes ago
PM in Bhutan

PM Modi in Bhutan

16 minutes ago
Elena file photo

Elena Larrea Dies

17 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

25 minutes ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

29 minutes ago
Bear giving high five to a man

Bear Giving High Five

38 minutes ago
Images of terrorists released by Kremlin

Moscow Terrorist Attack

42 minutes ago
PM Modi on Russia Moscow Attack

PM Modi on Russia

43 minutes ago
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

an hour ago
Gangster Prasad Pujari

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

an hour ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Navjot Sidhu reveals the Miracle of Dhoni: 'He's the first person...'

    Sports 12 hours ago

  2. 'Arrested Out of Arrogance of Power': First Reaction of Kejriwal's Wife

    India News13 hours ago

  3. 'Painful...': AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Anand Mahindra gifts Sarfaraz Khan's father a Thar after son's debut

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. American Airlines Passenger Put in headlock For Hurling Antisemitic Slur

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo