Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Moscow Concert Shooting: First Visuals of Heavily Armed Attackers Arriving in Minivan Emerge

In the new video, the terrorists can be seen reaching the spot before they jumped out of the minivan and started shooting straight away, as per Kremlin media

Reported by: Digital Desk
Images of terrorists released by Kremlin
Images of terrorists released by Kremlin | Image:Russian State Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Moscow:  Hours after the dreadful shooting at the Crocus City Hall that left at least 60 dead, first visuals of suspected terrorists arriving at the scene in a white minivan has surfaced. In a new video, the terrorists can be seen reaching the spot before they jumped out of the minivan and started shooting straight away, as per the Kremlin media. According to reports, new bodies were discovered in toilets and rooms where cleaners stored inventory. Many people who were hiding from the shooting reportedly suffocated to death.

Visuals of the terrorists opening fir inside the City Hall. Source: X

Meanwhile, the ISIS has claimed by responsibility for the attack. The US Intelligence has also confirmed the ISIS' claims with an official telling Reuters that the Russians were warned of the attack. Even though the Russian President Vladimir Putin has not issued a statement on the terror attack, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stated that Putin has thanked the doctors treating the victims while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, according to the Russian state media. At least 145 have been reportedly injured.

This incident happens two weeks after the US embassy in Russia had issued a warning of an "imminent" attack in Moscow. In 2015, Vladimir Putin intervened and bolstered Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's offensive against ISIS and the opposition. Several analysts have pointed that Putin's intervention in the Syrian civil war had put Russia under ISIS' radar for the past two years, reported news agency Reuters.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 06:59 IST

