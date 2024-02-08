PM Modi Holds Phone Call With Russia President Putin, Discusses Roadmap For Future Initiatives

Putin thanks PM Modi over phone call for hospitality, extends New Year greetings | Image: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Monday, Jan 15 discussing "various positive developments." The leaders also reached an agreement to outline a plan for upcoming initiatives during their telephone exchange. They agreed to develop a roadmap to further strengthen bilateral Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi shared details of the conversation on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives.”

The discussion, which took place today focused on reviewing the progress of bilateral cooperation following recent high-level exchanges between the two nations.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the advancements in bilateral relations and emphasised the need to establish a roadmap for future initiatives to reinforce the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Notably, the conversation extended beyond bilateral matters encompassing discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders acknowledged the importance of ongoing cooperation and dialogue in addressing shared challenges on the international stage.

Of particular significance was Prime Minister Modi's conveyance of best wishes to President Putin for Russia’s upcoming Presidency of BRICS in 2024.

The Indian Prime Minister assured President Putin of India’s unwavering support during Russia's tenure at the helm of the BRICS consortium.

As the conversation concluded, both leaders affirmed their commitment to maintaining regular communication ensuring that the strong ties between India and Russia continue to flourish. The constructive exchange further underscores the depth and resilience of the diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2024