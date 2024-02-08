English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

PM Modi Holds Phone Call With Russia President Putin, Discusses Roadmap For Future Initiatives

PM Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Monday, Jan 15 discussing "various positive developments."

Manasvi Asthana
Putin thanks PM Modi over phone call for hospitality, extends New Year greetings
Putin thanks PM Modi over phone call for hospitality, extends New Year greetings | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Monday, Jan 15 discussing "various positive developments." The leaders also reached an agreement to outline a plan for upcoming initiatives during their telephone exchange. They agreed to develop a roadmap to further strengthen bilateral Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi shared details of the conversation on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives.”

Advertisement

The discussion, which took place today focused on reviewing the progress of bilateral cooperation following recent high-level exchanges between the two nations.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the advancements in bilateral relations and emphasised the need to establish a roadmap for future initiatives to reinforce the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Advertisement

Notably, the conversation extended beyond bilateral matters encompassing discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders acknowledged the importance of ongoing cooperation and dialogue in addressing shared challenges on the international stage.

Of particular significance was Prime Minister Modi's conveyance of best wishes to President Putin for Russia’s upcoming Presidency of BRICS in 2024. 

Advertisement

The Indian Prime Minister assured President Putin of India’s unwavering support during Russia's tenure at the helm of the BRICS consortium.

As the conversation concluded, both leaders affirmed their commitment to maintaining regular communication ensuring that the strong ties between India and Russia continue to flourish. The constructive exchange further underscores the depth and resilience of the diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement