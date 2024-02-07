Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Putin Officially Registered As Candidate In Russia's 2024 March Presidential Election

Putin has the right to seek two more six-year terms and and stay in office until 2036.

Digital Desk
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his election campaign for March. | Image:AP
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been registered as the candidate for the March 2024 election by the Central Election Commission on January 29. The incumbent is now officially a presidential candidate for an election scheduled for March 17, RFL is reporting. As per the newly amended laws, Putin who has been the president or prime minister since 1999 in Russia, has the right to seek two more six-year terms and and stay in office until 2036. The 71-year-old has become the longest-serving head of the state since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

‘No serious challenger’

“No serious challenger has emerged so far to run against Putin amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent and the opposition,” the RFL says. Putin is running as the self-nominated candidate. In order to contest in the race, he needs three hundred thousand signatures of Russian citizens from different regions who support his nomination. The outlet is reporting that there have been several violations during the collection of the signatures, particularly in St. Petersburg.

Many signatures that were accumulated by the members of the precinct commission were prohibited by law as they also praised the Russian president. Representatives of regional authorities also submitted their signatures to support Putin. Creating a “positive image of a candidate” can be deemed as “propaganda.” 

In defiance, a signature submitted to CEC demanded that Putin shall not be registered as a candidate for the upcoming election. Putin is fourth registered candidate after Vladislav Davankov from New People, Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party. Both the parties are represented in the State Duma and therefore the signatures aren’t needed.

Reportedly, the head of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, called a meeting of the commission. Slogan for the campaign would be “together” as “we are strong - we vote for Russia.”

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

