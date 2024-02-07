Advertisement

Islamabad: Social media has been abuzz with the marriage of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik with actress Sana Javed for a couple of days. Amidst lingering curiosity among fans about the reasons behind the rift between Sania and Shoaib, a Pakistani media outlet has stirred up sensation with claims. Leading Pakistan channel, Samaa TV claimed that Shoaib and Sana were in a relationship for three years after their first meet on the sets of a TV show.

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik have been meeting for the last three years. At that time, Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. She met Shoaib Malik in Jeeto Pakistan. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed started meeting consecutively in the show. Also, let me tell you, Shoaib Malik used to put conditions before appearing in the shows that he would only come in the shows if Sana Javed was invited as a guest, no actor noticed this thing because Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. People were curious about Ayesha Omar, but the real reason was something else," a journalist on the Pak TV channel disclosed.

Moreover, the report claimed that Sana only told her husband Umar Jaswal about her willingness to part ways. "Itni khamosi se ye talaq hui, itni khamoshi se ki jaise kisi mulk me aatmee mansooba jo hai wo paya tak pahuchaya jata hai, chup karke khamoshi se (it all happened so quietely that no one came to know about the separation, it was all very silent)," the journalist revealed.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that Shoaib Malik's family supported Sania on the matter and none of them attended his wedding with Pak actress Sana Javed.

Earlier on Sunday, Sania Mirza's family had confirmed that the Indian tennis icon and Shoaib Malik have separated. Their split marks the end of a high-profile union that had generated huge interest among sports lovers from the two countries. "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!," read the statement issued by Mirza's family.

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement added.

The revelation comes amid long-standing rumours and speculation surrounding the strained relationship between Malik and Mirza, who got married in April 2010 in the Indian player's hometown of Hyderabad. The rumours gained momentum when Malik recently unfollowed Mirza, 37, on Instagram, a move that further fuelled speculation about their marital discord. They have a five-year-old son Izaan, who is currently living with Mirza.

Mirza, in a recent Instagram post, had alluded to personal struggles."Marriage is hard, Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard, Choose your hard. being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard," she posted in an instagram story.

"Communication is hard. No communicating is hard. Life will never be easy. I will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

Celebrated as one of India's greatest tennis players, Sania announced her retirement from professional tennis last year after a illustrious career spanning two decades. She won six Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles events.